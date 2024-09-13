Yolanda Adams Returns With First New Album in 13 Years 'Sunny Days'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yolanda Adams, the platinum-selling legendary gospel singer makes her grand return with the release of her latest solo studio album, Sunny Days, the four-time GRAMMY winner’s first album since 2011’s Becoming. Sunny Days is a 15-track offering and includes features from Terry Hunter, Sir The Baptist and Donald Lawrence.

The release of Sunny Days comes amidst Ms. Adams’ co-headlining The Reunion Tour with some of gospel’s most decorated heavyweights: Kirk Franklin, Marvin Sapp, Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters and Kierra Sheard-Kelly. The 29-date trek is underway and in the thick of its midwestern swing; Ms. Adams will perform live in Cincinnati, OH this evening.

Sunny Days is supported by its lead single, “Church Doors,” a resounding and powerful performance from Yolanda Adams, who reprises her role as one of the most explosive vocal performers in all of music—sacred or secular—on her first new single in over a decade. “The world has been through so much,” Adams said of the song’s theme to Billboard. “So to have some good news about what God has done is what we need right now. Ms. Adams is joined by Sir the Baptist, Donald Lawrence and J. Ivy on two remixes of the song, both by three-time GRAMMY-nominated house DJ Terry Hunter. Earlier this month, Ms. Adams performed the heralded new single on The Tamron Hall Show, a performance that left fans in awe of her continued excellence on social media.

“I’ve had so many producers say hey why don’t you come and do this,” says Ms. Adams about her commitment to gospel music in conversation with Indiana’s News 8 while on tour. “But I look at the patterns of different types of music. Gospel music is the only genre where you can sing from the age of 13 to the age of 100. Because, my thing is, if I’m using my gift in the right way then God will always provide.”

From the moment she debuted in 1986, Yolanda Adams has been one of gospel and mainstream music’s most revered voices. She has stolen the show at the BET Awards, with a tribute to her dear friend Anita Baker, and blown away a Super Bowl audience, with her 2019 performance of “America The Beautiful.” Ms. Adams’s talent and drive have taken her to The White House for multiple performances, and have earned her a wide range of accolades, including GRAMMYs, BET Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and the decoration of being a platinum-selling gospel artist.

Upcoming tour dates on The Reunion Tour:

9/13 CINCINNATI, OH Tour Date @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

9/15 DETROIT, MI Tour Date @ Little Caesars Arena

9/17 KANSAS CITY, MO Tour Date @ T-Mobile Center

9/19 COLUMBUS, OH Tour Date @ Nationwide Arena

9/20 CHICAGO, IL Tour Date @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

9/21 INDIANAPOLIS, IN Tour Date @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

9/22 SAINT LOUIS, MO Tour Date @ Enterprise Center

9/25 CHARLOTTE, NC Tour Date @ Bojangles Coliseum

9/26 RALEIGH, NC Tour Date @ PNC Arena

9/28 NORFOLK, VA Tour Date @ Scope Arena

9/29 WASHINGTON, DC Tour Date @ Capital One Arena

10/2 BROOKLYN, NY Tour Date @ Barclays Center

10/3 NEWARK, NJ Tour Date @ Prudential Center

10/5 BIRMINGHAM, AL Tour Date @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

10/6 ATLANTA, GA Tour Date @ State Farm Arena

10/10 TAMPA, FL Tour Date @ Amalie Arena

10/11 ORLANDO, FL Tour Date @ Addition Financial Arena

10/12 JACKSONVILLE, FL Tour Date @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

10/19 MEMPHIS, TN Tour Date @ FedEx Forum

10/21 HOUSTON, TX Tour Date @ Toyota Center

10/27 FORT WORTH, TX Tour Date @ Dickies Arena

10/30 ANAHEIM, CA Tour Date @ Honda Center

11/1 OAKLAND, CA Tour Date @ Oakland Arena

11/2 SAN DIEGO, CA Tour Date @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU

11/3 INGLEWOOD, CA Tour Date @ Kia Forum

Photo credit: Dennis Leuphold

