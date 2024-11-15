Yola Releases New Single 'Symphony' from Forthcoming EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yola released her anthemic new single “Symphony,” exploring the magic of both emotional and sexual connection, from her forthcoming EP My Way, set for release January 17 via S-Curve Records. Drawing influence from progressive R&B, classic funk and soulful pop, it marks a new era for the six-time GRAMMY-nominated artist.

The track, with its infectious drum beat, muscular bass line, and slinky funk guitar recalls the classic funk and broken beat scene that heavily influenced Yola in her formative years. A mantra-like chorus and vocal hook combines into a blend that pays homage to Childish Gambino, En Vogue, Janet Jackson and Funkadelic, and other key influences on this remarkable artist. Yola continues to move through musical spaces and claim them with agency and aplomb.

About the track, Yola says, “I’m exploring the element of surprise in this song, talking about when you’ve suddenly found someone that is not a f*ckboy, someone that is not a waste of skin, and actually really dope. And you instantly feel ready to have both a deeper conversation and sexual connection. After experiencing dating app nightmares in these streets, there is a sense of surprise and profound shock when you meet someone that is a functioning human being, let alone the love of your life, especially in the context of this barrage of nightmares.”

Adding, “I was listening to a lot of classic funk at the time of making the record, and later I realized that Childish Gambino and I were listening to a lot of the same stuff, particularly the classic funk, syncopated group vocals that Parliament-Funkadelic pioneered. Everyone has a mic, the chorus and the verse are sung in chorus. I was excavating that vibe from my time in Bugz In The Attic, and I'm returning to it again now on this song.”

“Symphony” was produced by Yola, GRAMMY Award-winning producer Sean Douglas (Lizzo, Chris Brown, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Sia), and producer Zach Skelton (Lil Nas X, John Legend, Paul McCartney) and follows “Future Enemies,” her latest single released earlier this fall to critical acclaim. Both tracks mark a new direction, and a return to Yola’s musical roots, referencing UK’s Broken Beat scene, R&B, electronica, and more.

The new EP, intentionally titled My Way as a nod to her unique genre-fluid ethos, draws from a range of Yola’s influences that include progressive R&B, 70-80’s soulful pop, 90’s R&B and neo soul, as well as the cornerstone influence of the UK broken beats scene, from which Yola emerged, performing with Bugz In The Attic in the mid 2000’s.

Broken Beat, Bruk or The West London sound, was a dance music movement whose pioneers included IG Culture, Phil Asher, 4Hero, Gilles Peterson, and collective Bugz in the Attic, whose members included Orin Walters (Afronaut), Paul Dolby (Seiji), Kaidi Tatham, Daz-I-Kue, Alex Phountzi (Neon Phusion), Cliff Scott, Mark Force, and Matt Lord, plus Hannah Vasanth, who Yola collaborated with on her critically acclaimed album, Stand For Myself.

My Way showcases her powerhouse vocals which soulfully explore themes including relationship boundaries, creative autonomy, and even diving into political commentary, exploring the Windrush movement and the diasporic British subculture from which Yola draws inspiration.

About Yola

Yola is a six-time GRAMMY nominated artist, songwriter, and actor who has achieved critical acclaim, breakout success, and has been proclaimed as one of the most exciting and innovative artists in music today. NPR called her latest album, Stand For Myself (2021), the “best soul record of the past 20 years”, while Rolling Stone championed her as “one of contemporary pop’s greatest singers, who just so happens to also be one of its sharpest songwriters.”

Yola made her acting debut as the founder of rock and roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, in Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama, ELVIS, and earned a NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture. She made her awards show performance debut at the American Music Awards in November 2022, as their featured SONG OF THE SOUL performer. That same evening the ELVIS movie soundtrack won the "Favorite Soundtrack" award. Yola is a member of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, and to celebrate Yola’s impact and influence on music, her guitar was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Right Here, Right Now exhibit.

Recently, she starred in the hit Broadway musical Hadestown in New York City, portraying Persephone.

