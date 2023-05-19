Yoke Lore 'The Holy Havoc' North American Tour on Sale Now

This week, Los Angeles based indie pop project Yoke Lore, the solo musical venture of Adrian Galvin, announced his North American headline tour. The 23-date tour, which kicks off this summer on August 19th sees the artist playing dates from coast-to-coast, including Music Hall of Williamsburg and Brooklyn and The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

The acclaimed artist also recently unveiled his latest single, "Winona." The mesmerizing new track exhibits Yoke Lore's unparalleled talent for captivating listeners with his distinct artistic vision and introspective lyricism. Exploring themes of self-discovery and the cathartic power of personal growth, "Winona" combines electronic elements with organic instrumentation that transcends beyond Yoke Lore's indie genre.

Regarding the single, Yoke Lore states, "A lot of big questions can be answered with love, and I am the only thing that usually stands in the way of resolution. Winona is a song about me being my own worst enemy. Strengths tweaked into weaknesses. It's a celebration of our humanity being all that stands in the way of our divinity. It's a wailing for the destruction of an illusion. It's a rage against the dying of a former self. It's a longing for a way forward in which you don't have to dynamite a highway to get through a heart."

The new single joins Yoke Lore's acclaimed discography, which includes standout singles such as "Goodpain," "Chin Up," and "Beige," which earned him an RIAA Gold certification. With over 450M+ streams to his name and tours across the globe under his belt, including a recent run with Goth Babe, Yoke Lore has garnered a loyal fanbase and widespread acclaim from both critics and fellow musicians alike and established himself as a notable force in the indie scene.

THE HOLY HAVOC TOUR DATES

August 19 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

August 20 - In Between Days Festival - Quincy, MA

August 22 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

August 23 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

August 24 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

August 26 - Studio TD - Montréal, QC

August 27 - The Axis Club - Toronto, ON

August 29 - Metro - Chicago, IL

August 30 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

September 1 - HI-FI Annex - Indianapolis, IN

September 2 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY

September 3 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

September 5 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

September 7 - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX

September 8 - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

September 9 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

September 11 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

September 13 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

September 15 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

September 16 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

September 18 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

September 21 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

September 22 - Showbox - Seattle, WA

September 23 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC

Photo Credit: Cooper Baumgartner