Yelena Eckemoff Releases Second Single from Narrative Album BIRD ISLAND

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Composer, pianist, and producer Yelena Eckemoff has released the second single from her upcoming narrative album Bird Island. The single, 'Secret of the Tribe,' features Riccardo Bertuzzi, Carlo Nicita, Faso, and Manu Katché, and became available on October 16.

Bird Island is scheduled for full global release on April 16, 2027. Eckemoff's latest work is described as an expansive magic realism suite brought to life by an international quintet. To build anticipation for the album, Eckemoff is undertaking a rollout strategy of releasing seven consecutive singles beginning September 18, 2026 with 'Lost At Stormy Sea.' The sequential release mirrors the chronological narrative arc behind the album, offering listeners a chapter-by-chapter experience of Bird Island.

An International Ensemble

For Bird Island, Eckemoff anchors her grand piano and ambient keyboard and synthesizer textures alongside a lineup of jazz, fusion, and rock musicians: Yelena Eckemoff – Piano, Keyboards, Synths, Composer, Producer; Manu Katché – Drums and Percussion (known for his work with Peter Gabriel, Sting, and Jan Garbarek); Faso (Nicola Fasani) – Electric Bass (of the Italian band Elio e le Storie Tese); Riccardo Bertuzzi – Electric Guitar (a fusion artist and television orchestra session musician); and Carlo Nicita – Flute (an Italian flautist and improviser).

The project was recorded over a two-day session at Artesuono Recording Studio in Udine, Italy. It was tracked, mixed, and mastered by sound engineer Stefano Amerio, and features his Fazioli Grand Coda piano.

A Magic Realism Narrative

Bird Island represents a milestone in Eckemoff's discography, accompanied by the longest and most expansive story she has written. Available in English, French, and Italian, the narrative follows a small group of travelers who become lost at sea after a sudden storm knocks out their navigational gear. They drift through a mystical cavernous gateway and discover an uncharted tropical paradise populated by talking birds and a seemingly idyllic, money-less community.

As the travelers explore deeper, they discover the island's profound secrets: the villagers transform into giant birds at sunset, a magical spring restores youth at the cost of one's memories, and a subterranean lake holds shimmering diamonds. Ultimately, the characters find that while you can bring things to the island, you cannot leave with what is inborn to it—forcing them to choose between material wealth and the true treasures of the heart.

A Symbiosis of Modern Jazz and Prog Rock

The album's thirteen tracks vary dynamically in style, forming a symbiosis of modern jazz and progressive rock. All bird and nature sounds across the record are entirely acoustic. Flutist Carlo Nicita utilizes extended techniques to mimic the island's fauna, while bassist Faso contributes vocalizations using unique mouth work.

Selected singles highlight the album's stylistic breadth: 'Lost at Stormy Sea' is a dramatic, tempestuous opening chapter tracing the travelers' entry into the unknown. 'The Gateway' is an ethereal, cinematic piece capturing the nostalgic, dreamlike trances experienced by the crew as they pass into the island's waters. 'Innkeeper' is a hard-hitting, rock-infused track representing the travelers' encounter with a mysterious, disco-dressed host. 'Secret of the Tribe' is an all-encompassing, dramatic arrangement detailing the sunset transformation of the islanders. 'Failed Escape' is a groovy, high-energy track recorded in a piano-trio format, featuring a bass and drum solo.

Single Rollout Schedule

'Lost at Stormy Sea' – September 18, 2026

'Secret of the Tribe' – October 16, 2026

'Spring of Youth' – November 13, 2026

'The Gateway' – December 11, 2026

'Innkeeper' – January 15, 2027

'Talking Birds' – February 12, 2027

'Failed Escape' – March 12, 2027

FULL ALBUM RELEASE: Bird Island – April 16, 2027

About Yelena Eckemoff

Yelena Eckemoff was born in Moscow, Russia, in the former Soviet Union. She showed early talent at the piano and began studying at an early age with her mother, Olga, a professional pianist and teacher. At seven, Yelena attended Gnessin State Musical College, a school for musically gifted children, and furthered her education in classical piano at Moscow State Conservatory. After graduating, she began concertizing, studying jazz, composing music for several instruments, playing in a jazz-rock band, and teaching piano.

After moving to the U.S. in her late 20s, she began her recording career, working across several genres such as classical, vocal, folk, Christian, and jazz. Since then, Yelena has turned out almost two-dozen albums, received critical acclaim in the jazz press, and forged her own unique sound as a chamber-setting composer and improvisational pianist.

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