Brother Wallace Releases New Single "HONEY" Ahead of Europe Tour

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Fresh from the release of his critically-acclaimed debut album 'Electric Love' and a successful run of debut live performances on UK shores back in May, Georgia-bred singer, pianist, and soul revivalist Brother Wallace has released the new single 'Honey.'

Chris aka Brother Wallace says, 'This song gets the blood flowing and the party going. It's got, you know, that feeling.'

'Honey' was produced and co-written with Dan Taylor (The Heavy) and recorded at Peter Gabriel's legendary Real World Studios in England. It was mixed by Jim Abbiss (Adele, Arctic Monkeys).

Brother Wallace is set to make his return to UK/Europe this Sunday. The tour includes a headline show at London's The Courtyard Theatre, as well as an appearance at End of the Road Festival. Tickets are available at brotherwallace.com.

Tour Dates

Sun 23 Aug - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands - Lowlands Festival

Tue 25 Aug - Paris, France - Point Ephemere

Thu 27 Aug - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivolivredenburg (Cloud9)

Fri 28 Aug - Herselt, Belgium - Gevarenwinkel Festival

Sat 29 Aug - Vlieland, Netherlands - Into The Great Wide Open Festival

Tue 01 Sep - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

Wed 02 Sep - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

Fri 04 Sep - Florenville, Belgium - Court-Circuit

Sat 05 Sep - London, UK - The Courtyard Theatre

Sun 06 Sep - Larmer Tree, UK - End of the Road Festival

'Electric Love' is a 13-song album from Brother Wallace, described as gospel-rooted and built for the stage. As MOJO recently wrote, it's a 'hothouse blend of pop smarts and confessional songwriting… a vocal style that blends Little Richard with Johnnie Taylor,' adding that Brother Wallace 'seizes the spotlight.'

Whether he's delivering a slow-burning ballad or a high-energy anthem, Wallace repeatedly proves his commitment to crafting songs that transform pain into triumph. And while his album radiates an irrepressible hope, he never shies away from exploring the most difficult emotions—ultimately embracing a radical open-heartedness that's closely tied to his mission of helping others to reconnect with their humanity.

Of 'Electric Love', which Record Collector has hailed as 'a contender for album of the year', Brother Wallace says: 'From what I've observed from the people around me, especially through working with kids, I know how easy it can be to cut yourself off from feeling anything. We've become so accustomed to looking at the world through the lens of Instagram or TikTok or whatever else, and it's made it so we don't have to actually experience real life. The main thing I wanted to do with this album was tell stories that resonate with people on a deep level, to be as real and authentic as possible, and to always let the music lead the way.'

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