Years & Years Unveil Stunning Cover of 'It's a Sin'

In celebration of the launch of Russell T. Davies' eagerly awaited new series, Years & Years are proud to share their cover of the Pet Shop Boy's widely acclaimed hit "It's a Sin", out today via Interscope Records.

Front man Olly Alexander leads the charge in the cast of the sure-fire hit show of the same name which follows the story of the 1980s, the story of AIDS, and charts the joy and heartbreak of a group of friends across a decade in which everything changed. 'It's A Sin' is multi-BAFTA Award-winning writer Russell T Davies' (Queer As Folk, A Very English Scandal, Years and Years, Doctor Who) brand new 5-part drama, coming soon to HBO Max.

To mark the occasion Olly and his band Years & Years decided to cover the famous song in ode to the series. A stripped back version allowing space for Olly's vocals to shine with only a piano as accompaniment.

On the track Olly said "I've always loved the iconic Pet Shop Boys and this song's expression of the gay experience. My character Ritchie loves this song too so I'm really excited to put out our own version. I made this mostly from home just me and my piano so it feels pretty raw and exposed, it's a really beautiful song to sing."

Listen to Years & Years cover "It's A Sin" HERE

The cast of the show also features Neil Patrick Harris, Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, Tracy Ann Oberman, Shaun Dooley, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, Nathaniel Curtis and Lydia West.

A portion of the proceeds for the single will be donated to the George House Trust, an incredible charity, which has been providing HIV support, advice and advocacy services to improve health outcomes since 1985. "I'd like to draw people's attention to the George House Trust and the great work they do", Olly said, with George House Trust adding: "At George House Trust everything we do helps people living with HIV to live happy and healthy lives and be free from stigma and discrimination. We're absolutely delighted that Years and Years have released this beautiful version of 'It's a Sin' to mark the launch of this ground-breaking programme. It's vital that this piece of history is told and understood and we're excited to be working with Years and Years in tackling HIV stigma together." Visit their website here: https://ght.org.uk/