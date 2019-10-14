Yacht Rock Revue Announces 'Hot Dads In Tight Jeans' U.S. Tour
The Atlanta-based torchbearer of lite-rock culture Yacht Rock Revue has announced their 2020 "Hot Dads In Tight Jeans" U.S tour. In partnership with Live Nation and SiriusXM, the group will take their acclaimed show back on the road beginning in January. Tickets will be available starting October 18th at 10AM local time HERE. Fans will also be able to purchase a special VIP ticket package. See below for a complete list of dates.
An immersive and fan-oriented live experience, YRR's spot-on renditions of Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, Steely Dan, and the other soft rock hit makers of the 1970's enthralled fans across the United States. The group goes far beyond the "tribute" category by regularly joining their heroes on stage: John Oates, Eddie Money, Little River Band, Pablo Cruise, Starship, Bobby Kimball of Toto and more icons of the era have joined them onstage to perform their hits.
Yacht Rock Revue frontman Nick Niespodziani remarks, "We're in the business of soft rock, and business has been good. From a rickety booze cruise on the East River to two nights at Webster Hall in Manhattan, from a smoky basement in Atlanta to a seven thousand seat amphitheater... the Nation of Smooth has stretched across the USA like a good pair of yoga pants. We've gotten this far on Hall & Oates, dance moves we learned from our moms and really expensive music educations... but on this tour, we're out to prove we're more than just Hot Dads in Tight Jeans."
The band have also shared a live video of them performing Hall & Oates' "She's Gone," which underscores why YRR has won accolades ranging from "Best Place to Get Drunk With You. Dad" to "Best Place to Start an Extramarital Affair."
Yacht Rock Revue's note-perfect performances and onstage charisma have built a growing fan base of fans nationwide. The growing crowds adorned in captain's hats and boat shoes (endearingly known as "The Nation of Smooth") are a testament to the band's growing status as icons of the subculture, and attracted the attention of SiriusXM, culminating in a partnership deal in support of the tour. Live Nation will also be partnering for much of the tour, and Live Nation Director of Touring Andy Messersmith writes that "After seeing the band build in our venues in the early stages, their upward trajectory as a touring artist became especially evident and that led us to pursue the partnership. It's a truly special artist that can create a unique culture and loyalty amongst their fanbase that leads to major growth each time they play a market."
2019 tour dates:
10/26/19 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
10/27/19 - Charlotte, NC - Moo & Brew
11/08/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
11/09/19 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
12/13/19 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
12/21/19 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Hot Dads In Tight Jeans tour dates:
01/09/20 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
01/10/20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
01/11/20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
01/16/20 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
02/06/20 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
02/07/20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
02/08/20 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues - Orlando
02/21/20 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
02/22/20 - Breckenridge, CO - The Riverwalk Center
02/27/20 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
02/29/20 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre
03/05/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
03/06/20 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
03/07/20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
03/08/20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre
03/11/20 - Napa, CA - JaM Cellars Ballroom
03/12/20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
03/13/20 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
03/19/20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore - Philadelphia
03/20/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
03/21/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
03/22/20 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
03/25/20 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
03/26/20 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater
03/27/20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues - Boston
03/28/20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues - Boston
04/17/20 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore - Charlotte
04/18/20 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz - Raleigh
04/19/20 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
04/24/20 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
05/01/20 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues - Chicago
05/02/20 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues - Chicago
05/07/20 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues - New Orleans
05/08/20 - Houston, TX - The Ballroom at Warehouse Live
05/09/20 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin
05/15/20 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
05/30/20 - Vienna, VA - Filene Center - Wolf Trap Amphitheater
08/22/20 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park