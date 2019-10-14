Yacht Rock Revue Announces 'Hot Dads In Tight Jeans' U.S. Tour

The Atlanta-based torchbearer of lite-rock culture Yacht Rock Revue has announced their 2020 "Hot Dads In Tight Jeans" U.S tour. In partnership with Live Nation and SiriusXM, the group will take their acclaimed show back on the road beginning in January. Tickets will be available starting October 18th at 10AM local time HERE. Fans will also be able to purchase a special VIP ticket package. See below for a complete list of dates.

An immersive and fan-oriented live experience, YRR's spot-on renditions of Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, Steely Dan, and the other soft rock hit makers of the 1970's enthralled fans across the United States. The group goes far beyond the "tribute" category by regularly joining their heroes on stage: John Oates, Eddie Money, Little River Band, Pablo Cruise, Starship, Bobby Kimball of Toto and more icons of the era have joined them onstage to perform their hits.

Yacht Rock Revue frontman Nick Niespodziani remarks, "We're in the business of soft rock, and business has been good. From a rickety booze cruise on the East River to two nights at Webster Hall in Manhattan, from a smoky basement in Atlanta to a seven thousand seat amphitheater... the Nation of Smooth has stretched across the USA like a good pair of yoga pants. We've gotten this far on Hall & Oates, dance moves we learned from our moms and really expensive music educations... but on this tour, we're out to prove we're more than just Hot Dads in Tight Jeans."

The band have also shared a live video of them performing Hall & Oates' "She's Gone," which underscores why YRR has won accolades ranging from "Best Place to Get Drunk With You. Dad" to "Best Place to Start an Extramarital Affair."

Yacht Rock Revue's note-perfect performances and onstage charisma have built a growing fan base of fans nationwide. The growing crowds adorned in captain's hats and boat shoes (endearingly known as "The Nation of Smooth") are a testament to the band's growing status as icons of the subculture, and attracted the attention of SiriusXM, culminating in a partnership deal in support of the tour. Live Nation will also be partnering for much of the tour, and Live Nation Director of Touring Andy Messersmith writes that "After seeing the band build in our venues in the early stages, their upward trajectory as a touring artist became especially evident and that led us to pursue the partnership. It's a truly special artist that can create a unique culture and loyalty amongst their fanbase that leads to major growth each time they play a market."

2019 tour dates:

10/26/19 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

10/27/19 - Charlotte, NC - Moo & Brew

11/08/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

11/09/19 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

12/13/19 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

12/21/19 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Hot Dads In Tight Jeans tour dates:

01/09/20 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

01/10/20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

01/11/20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

01/16/20 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

02/06/20 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

02/07/20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

02/08/20 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues - Orlando

02/21/20 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

02/22/20 - Breckenridge, CO - The Riverwalk Center

02/27/20 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

02/29/20 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre

03/05/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

03/06/20 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

03/07/20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

03/08/20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

03/11/20 - Napa, CA - JaM Cellars Ballroom

03/12/20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

03/13/20 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

03/19/20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore - Philadelphia

03/20/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

03/21/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

03/22/20 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

03/25/20 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

03/26/20 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater

03/27/20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues - Boston

03/28/20 - Boston, MA - House of Blues - Boston

04/17/20 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore - Charlotte

04/18/20 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz - Raleigh

04/19/20 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

04/24/20 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

05/01/20 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues - Chicago

05/02/20 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues - Chicago

05/07/20 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues - New Orleans

05/08/20 - Houston, TX - The Ballroom at Warehouse Live

05/09/20 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

05/15/20 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

05/30/20 - Vienna, VA - Filene Center - Wolf Trap Amphitheater

08/22/20 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park





