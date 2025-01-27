YPC to Join JCC Thurnauer School of Music at Gift of Music Benefit Gala Concert

The Young People’s Chorus of New York City will join its YPC National partner, the JCC Thurnauer School of Music, for the school’s Gift of Music Benefit Gala Concert on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 4 PM. Held at the Bergen County Academies Auditorium in Hackensack, New Jersey, this special evening will unite nearly 100 YPC choristers and 200 musicians from the JCC Thurnauer School of Music, along with celebrated classical saxophonist Steven Banks, in a powerful celebration of music.



“We’re thrilled to have YPC join our benefit concert,” said Emma Brondolo, a YPC alum and the Founder and Artistic Director of YPC’s affiliated choir, Young People’s Chorus @ Thurnauer. “Their ongoing support has helped us build something truly special – a space where young voices can grow and connect through the power of music. This concert is a testament to our shared vision, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the event to life together.”



At the concert, MacArthur Fellow Francisco J. Núñez, YPC’s Founder and Artistic Director, will present the world-premiere a newly commissioned work titled Jus See, See. Inspired by the words and experiences of JCC Thurnauer students, the piece is a celebration of individual voices within a vibrant community. The work, dedicated to the school’s founding director Dorothy Kaplan Roffman for her lifetime of caring for children, will be performed by YPC and Young People’s Chorus @Thurnauer, accompanied by Steven Banks on the saxophone. Núñez will conduct this powerful piece.



“Jus See, See speaks to themes of identity and community through the voices of the children themselves,” said Núñez. “Their stories, transcribed into a kaleidoscope of emotions, are woven together with both words and music, creating a musical journey that invites reflection and joy.”



In addition to the debut of Jus See, See, YPC and Young People’s Chorus @ Thurnauer will also perform Mi Alma en Color (My Soul in Color), a piece composed by Núñez in 2024. This composition explores the experiences of young people as they navigate their personal growth and future potential.



“Mi Alma en Color is about youth, their aspirations, and the beauty of evolving voices,” Núñez explained. “It reminds us that young people carry with them the lessons and love from their past, which serves them as they soar into the future.”



The evening will also feature performances by JCC Thurnauer School of Music’s Saxophone Ensemble and the Thurnauer Symphony Orchestra, and honors Steven Masi, a beloved piano teacher who has nurtured musical excellence at the Thurnauer School for over 30 years.



The Gift of Music Benefit Gala Concert takes place at the Bergen County Academies Auditorium (200 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack in New Jersey) on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 4 PM. Tickets to the event are available starting at $50. .