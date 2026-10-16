YOASOBI Performs at Grammy Museum With Conversation
The j-pop superstars sat down at the Ray Charles Rooftop Terrace to discuss their career and creative processes.
J-Pop superstars YOASOBI visited the Grammy Museum for a moderated conversation and special performance.
September 14 saw the acclaimed duo sit down at the Museum's Ray Charles Rooftop Terrace to discuss their career, their creative processes and more.
The appearance follows the duo's brand new single 'Sakihokore (The Bloom),' out now alongside an official music video.
YOASOBI also recently released their album THE BOOK for,, and the landmark single 'Orion' in collaboration with Overwatch.
The duo had completed their landmark Never Ending Stories tour, featuring stops at Lollapalooza, Hollywood Bowl, Barclays Center, OSHEAGA and more.
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