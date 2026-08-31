YOASOBI's Ayase Releases PLANETS Music Video Directed by Ryo Suda

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Ayase, one half of acclaimed J-Pop duo YOASOBI, has unveiled the Ryo Suda directed video for his song 'PLANETS.' The music video follows the May release of his debut EP dialogue.

Like in his work with YOASOBI, the 'PLANETS' video finds Ayase continuing his craft as a storyteller, following a narrative arc through surreal townscapes and across characters.

dialogue marks the multi-talented musician's first EP release as a singer-songwriter. Ayase—now charged with full control of the songwriting, composition, arrangement and vocals—explores the concept of dialogue with himself, others events taking place around him, and society.

'Over the past seven years or so of running at full speed as the composer for YOASOBI, I couldn't completely shake off my desire to sing,' he explains. 'I was able to express that feeling through this body of work.'

This continues a busy year for the artist, coming off a recent North American headline tour as a part of YOASOBI. The tour, featuring stops at the Hollywood Bowl, Lollapalooza's mainstage, Barclay's Center and more, followed YOASOBI's recently released album, THE BOOK for, the final installment of their beloved book series.

About Ayase

Ayase is the composer of acclaimed J-Pop duo YOASOBI alongside vocalist ikura. Their first song, 'Into The Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),' was released in November 2019, immediately attracting attention by reaching #1 on numerous streaming charts in Japan and appearing on viral charts in several countries. It was #1 on the 2020 Billboard JAPAN Combined Song Chart and Streaming Song Chart, and in January 2023 the total plays surpassed 900 million streams, marking a first in Japan. YOASOBI gained international attention and reached #1 on the Spotify charts for the Japanese Artist Most Played Internationally in 2021. Their song 'Monster (Kaibutsu)' was named one of the 10 Best Songs of 2021 by TIME.

YOASOBI's TikTok LIVE performance achieved the highest ever viewership for a Japanese artist on the platform when it was streamed by more than 630k fans with simultaneous viewers surpassing 120k. Their first arena tour 'YOASOBI ARENA TOUR 2023 'Denkosekka'' consisted of fourteen shows in seven cities with a total of 130k attendees as the duo continues to attract attention in all aspects of their career.

Their global smash hit song 'Idol' was named the #1 Song of the Year in 2023 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart. It smashed a multitude of records, amassing 22 consecutive weeks in the #1 spot. The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 100 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surged to #1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

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