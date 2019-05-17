YFN Lucci Releases ALL NIGHT LONG Feat. Trey Songz

Critically acclaimed platinum certified Atlanta rapper, singer and storyteller YFN Lucci has released the first single off his forthcoming project titled "All Night Long" [feat. Trey Songz] via TIG Records / Warner Bros. Records and it's already heating up at radio. Get it HERE.

"All Night Long" is a rhythmic banger; this R&B influenced track offers a silky-smooth side to YFN Lucci's signature street style. "I can't wait to make you my fiancé," he confesses, proclaiming his allegiance to the special lady in his life as Trey Songz croons over the infectious track produced by Grammy-winning duo Ayo & Keyz alongside platinum producer Hitmaka. Stay tuned for more to come!

Singing and rapping with the same fiery force, YFN Lucci represents the next evolution of the Atlanta sound. Inking a deal with TIG Records in 2014, he quietly developed into one of his city's most powerful voices. Following the success of Wish Me Well, he unleashed Wish Me Well 2 in 2016. It yielded the platinum-certified smash "Key to the Streets" [feat. Migos & Trouble], which amassed over 43.2 million Spotify streams, turned up a high-profile remix with Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Quavo, and landed on XXL's "50 Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2016" and Vibe's "The 60 Best Songs of 2016" list. Forbes proclaimed YFN Lucci among "5 Breakout Hip-Hop Artists to Watch This Summer" and Billboard dubbed him one of the "Top 10 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2017"-he's lived up to those claims with his EP Long Live Nut, which spawned the hit single "Everyday We Lit," and album Ray Ray From Summer Hill [TIG Records / Warner Bros. Records].





