YELLOWCARD Release BETTER DAYS (DELUXE) Album With Steve Aoki
The pop-punk band teams with Grammy-nominated Steve Aoki on 'HELL WITH ME,' mixed by producer Neil Avron.
Yellowcard has released a new song titled 'Hell With Me' featuring Steve Aoki, out now via Better Noise. The track arrives alongside the band's Deluxe Edition of the acclaimed album Better Days, available today.
'Hell With Me' marks the second official collaboration between Yellowcard and Aoki, following the 2023 EDM remix of the band's 2003 song 'Ocean Avenue.' Longtime Yellowcard collaborator and producer Neil Avron mixed the track.
According to the announcement, 'Hell With Me' originated from a demo created by Aoki. Once the band got involved, the two styles blended together, fusing electronic, pop, and punk elements.
Yellowcard vocalist and guitarist Ryan Key said, 'We've gotten to work with Steve a few times now and he is an absolute legend. He had a demo laying around for this song that he thought would be fun to collaborate on and it became 'Hell With Me.' We also got to reunite with our long-time producer Neal Avron who mixed the track.'
Aoki echoed the excitement, saying, 'This is a song we've been working on for a long time and I'm really proud of what we did with it. This is a 2027 mixture of rock and electronic coming together. I can't wait for everyone to hear it.'
The band set the stage for Better Days (Deluxe) with the fan-favorite single 'Calvary Drive.' Prior to that, the band shared 'Bedroom Posters' featuring Blippi. At the top of the year, Yellowcard teamed with Good Charlotte for a collaborative version of 'Bedroom Posters,' which tallied 2.6 million Spotify streams and reached #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Chart.
The deluxe edition caps a run for Yellowcard that, since the release of Better Days in October 2025, has surpassed 65 million streams and delivered the band its first and second-ever #1 hits at Alternative radio — the title track 'Better Days,' followed by 'Bedroom Posters,' featuring Good Charlotte, which is included on the deluxe edition.
Yellowcard will tour North America throughout September. In November, the band heads to Europe with Good Charlotte. The full list of tour dates is below.
Better Days (Deluxe) Track Listing
'Better Days'
'Take What You Want'
'Love Letters Lost' (Feat. Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio)
'honestly i'
'You Broke Me Too' (Feat. Avril Lavigne)
'City of Angels'
'Bedroom Posters'
'Skin Scraped'
'Barely Alive'
'Big Blue Eyes'
'Calvary Drive'
'Hell With Me' (Feat. Steve Aoki)
'Bedroom Posters' (Feat. Good Charlotte)
'Better Days' (Asleep Version)
Yellowcard on Tour
9/25 — Ocean City, MD — Oceans Calling Festival
11/8 — Stockholm, Sweden — Hovet
11/11 — Munich, Germany — Zenith
11/13 — Forest, Belgium — Vorst Nationaal/Forest National
11/14 — Dusseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle
11/16 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live
11/17 — Paris, France — Zenith Paris – La Villette
11/19 — London, UK — The O2
11/20 — Manchester, UK — Co-Op Live
About Yellowcard
Yellowcard meant it when they said goodbye. The lights dimmed on one of the most beloved pop-punk and alt-rock bands of the 2000s with intention and authenticity. Wrapping things up with a farewell tour, Yellowcard exited with grace, appreciation, and finality. But the story wasn't complete. Riding a resurgence that saw the global Ocean Avenue 20th anniversary tour featured in Forbes and a reconciliation that put all four members at peace with their legacy and each other, Yellowcard made Better Days, the band's first album in nearly a decade, produced by blink-182's Travis Barker, who also played drums on every track. It is the band's first release with Better Noise Music.
Yellowcard are: William Ryan Key — Vocals/Guitar, Sean Mackin — Violin, Ryan Mendez — Guitar, Josh Portman — Bass
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