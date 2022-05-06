Xander & the Peace Pirates Release Sophomore Album 'Order Out of Chaos'

Xander and the Peace Pirates release their eagerly anticipated 10-track album Order Out Of Chaos, digitally, today. Physical release will be available June 3 via BFD/The Orchard in North America.

Listen to Order Out Of Chaos and you'll think you've discovered a classic album from some hitherto other Seventies timeline, fronted by a virtuoso vocalist and master guitarist, around whom a tight-knit band of compadres gel to create music that sounds familiar but fresh; original, yet classic, and in a word - right.

Guitar World spoke in detail with Keith about his talent and technique and felt "having been born without a right arm below the elbow, Xander's words ring with an overwhelming sense of hope and inspiration - a testament to the resilience of the human spirit when it comes to following our hearts and realizing our dreams...if people come to his shows and walk away feeling inspired, that's precisely what it's all about..."

'Order Out Of Chaos' opens with 'We Cry', which draws you straight in thanks to Keith Xander's guitarwork and expressive, engaging vocals, not to mention his skilful solos. It's a track full of bluesy soul that's feels both classic and fresh in a way that's quite unique to this band. They're not aping existing formulas - they're evolving the magic of master musicians, in their own way.

'Leave the Light On' continues the spell thanks to Keith Xander's sublimely smooth and nuanced lead vocals, remarkable guitar wizardry, one hell of a mesmeric melody, band chemistry and superb production. You'll hear so many echoes of classic tracks. And the magic just keeps on coming throughout the album's entire track list.

Listen to the new album here: