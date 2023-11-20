XXL & Latto Join Forces For An All-Female Cypher

XXL Cypher Lab Presented By STARZ’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be out on November 28.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

Uniting for an unprecedented collaboration, XXL and two-time Grammy nominated rapper Latto join forces for XXL Cypher Lab Presented By STARZ’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan out on November 28.

As a natural extension and evolution of the famed XXL Freshman Class Cyphers, the collaboration makes history as the first XXL Cypher to star an ALL-FEMALE group of MCs.

The premier cultural and hip-hop outlet recruited its current cover star, RCA Records global superstar artist Latto, to spit bars and personally handpick the lineup. Now, she goes bar-for-bar with a once-in-a-lifetime collective of RCA Records' labelmate Flo Millli plus Maiya the Don, Monaleo and Mellow Buckzz. A display of unabashed and undeniable lyrical mastery ensues, punctuated by one quotable line after another. There’s nothing quite like it.

In addition, the lady MCs sat down for an exclusive group interview, during which they spoke candidly about hip-hop culture, empowerment, personal career challenges, and supporting one another. Together, they prove that the future is female and the future is now!

This quintet of female bosses is in good company with Raquel “Raq” Thomas, the lead character of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. They share her ambition, attitude, intelligence, toughness, and vision. Power Book III: Raising Kanan stands out as a Starz flagship show enjoyed by millions of viewers each week. Season 3 of the hit show will air on December 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT on Starz.

Additionally, Latto graces the cover of the latest issue of XXL, a full circle moment from her 2020 XXL Freshman cover and viral cypher. Issue is out now, read it HERE.

Stay tuned for more soon!



