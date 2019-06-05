X Ambassadors Share HOLD YOU DOWN Video Celebrating Brotherhood

Multi-platinum selling rock band X Ambassadors release a new song from their forthcoming album ORION. 'HOLD YOU DOWN' was produced by Ricky Reed and is available at all digital retailers.



It follows the release of 'BOOM' and 'HEY CHILD', all of which will be featured on the band's new album out June 14th on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records. Fans who pre-order ORION will receive all three songs instantly. Pre-order ORION now here!



Also out is an accompanying video for 'HOLD YOU DOWN', which was directed by Najeeb Tarazi and features home video footage from lead singer Sam Harris and his brother, keyboardist Casey Harris', childhood growing up in Ithaca, NY. It gives an inside look at the bond between these two brothers, something that has been a theme throughout their music. Watch the video for 'HOLD YOU DOWN' HERE:





"'Hold You Down' is a song about devotion", says X Ambassadors lead singer Sam Harris. "Saying to that one person / those people in your life, 'no matter what happens, I will always be there for you'. My brother and I have lived through a lot together over the last 30 years, so I dedicate this one to us".



X Ambassadors will follow up the release of ORION performing album release shows in five cities across the US where they will showcase new material from the record plus fan favourites. The band recently performed a sold-out headline date at London's Scala as part of their European tour and will continue this Autumn touring in the US. For a complete list of tour dates visit www.xambassadors.com.

X Ambassadors' debut platinum selling album VHS saw the band transition from Ithaca alt-rockers and Brooklyn indie scene outsiders, to chart breaking stalwarts. The album was an intimate insight into Sam Harris and his brother Casey Harris' youth studded with audio snippets from home movies, and early recording sessions and sound checks. With it, came the genre-defining hits 'Unsteady' and 'Renegades', a three-year global touring odyssey and a string of high-profile festival performances.



Harris' songwriting became increasingly personal resulting in the shattering, shimmering 2018 singles 'JOYFUL' and 'Don't Stay' followed by a North American headline tour and sold out UK shows. Always looking to give back to the community that raised them X Ambassadors returned to Ithaca for the second annual Cayuga Sound Festival this past September creating and curating two days of musical performances and raising money for local charities.



In 2019 X Ambassadors released 'BOOM', a quick-fire anthem for emphatic recovery and personal revolutions. The artwork is written in Braille and designed in a yellow-on-black colorway. For Casey Harris, the band's keyboardist and Sam Harris' brother, who was born blind, it is the first physical manifestation of his work that he has been able to experience visually. He has just 10% of his vision.



X Ambassadors have also collaborated with a number of top names in music and film including Eminem, Tom Morello, Imagine Dragons, Wiz Khalifa, Suicide Squad, Netflix Original Bright and more recently they co-wrote and produced three songs on Lizzo's debut album including the title track 'Cuz I Love You' and lead singer/songwriter Sam Harris has written and produced eight songs on the For The Throne - Music Inspired By The HBO Series Game Of Thrones soundtrack.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You