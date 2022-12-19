Wynonna Judd Announces Special Guests for 2023 'The Judds: The Final Tour'
Returning as a very special guest on all upcoming tour dates, is Country music powerhouse, Martina McBride.
ountry music icon, Wynonna Judd, recently announced that The Judds: The Final Tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, will be continuing on in 2023 thanks to the overwhelming love and support of fans.
The explosive 11-date first run of the arena tour saw generations of Judds fans singing along to the duo's most enduring and beloved hits. Wynonna has once again enlisted the talents of some of Nashville's brightest stars - joining her for the 2023 run include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Tanya Tucker.
"What I can think of to say is that I am looking so forward to being out on the road again, and that I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour," says Wynonna. "I'm so grateful to the fans that they want more and I'm anxious to be with everybody again."
The Judds: The Final Tour 2023 Dates
|
January 26, 2023
|
Hershey, PA
|
Giant Center
|
*Ashley McBryde
|
January 28, 2023
|
Bridgeport, CT
|
Total Mortgage Arena
|
*Ashley McBryde
|
January 29, 2023
|
Worcester, MA
|
DCU Arena
|
*Ashley McBryde
|
February 2, 2023
|
Tulsa, OK
|
BOK Center
|
*Kelsea Ballerini
|
February 3, 2023
|
Kansas City, MO
|
T-Mobile Center
|
*Kelsea Ballerini
|
February 4, 2023
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Chaifetz Arena
|
*Kelsea Ballerini
|
February 9, 2023
|
Omaha, NE
|
CHI Health Center Omaha
|
*Little Big Town
|
February 10, 2023
|
Moline, IL
|
Vibrant Arena at THE MARK
|
*Little Big Town
|
February 11, 2023
|
Dayton, OH
|
Wright State University Nutter Center
|
*Little Big Town
|
February 16, 2023
|
Greenville, SC
|
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|
*Tanya Tucker
|
February 17, 2023
|
Fairfax, VA
|
EagleBank Arena
|
*Tanya Tucker
|
February 18, 2023
|
Charleston, WV
|
Charleston Coliseum
|
*Tanya Tucker
|
February 23, 2023
|
Savannah, GA
|
Enmarket Arena
|
*Brandi Carlile
|
February 24, 2023
|
Tampa, FL
|
Amalie Arena
|
*Brandi Carlile
|
February 25, 2023
|
Hollywood, FL
|
Hard Rock Live at
|
*Brandi Carlile
Wynonna and Naomi Judd brought a fresh acoustic sound to country music, with unmistakable harmonies surrounding Wynonna's powerful lead vocals and Naomi's unshakeable creative drive.
The Judds are often celebrated for a rarely-interrupted stretch of 14 No. 1 hits when every single of theirs released by RCA landed in the Billboard Top 10; and a career that defined what it means to be individualists in the music business. The Judds dominated touring in the 80s with 20 Top 10 hits, have sold more than 20 million albums and blazed a trail for duos and women who have followed them.
Together, The Judds have 16 Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum albums and longform videos, led by 2x Platinum albums Why Not Me and The Judds Greatest Hits. Their stripped-back style revived the popularity of acoustic sounds in country music and opened up the genre for more traditional approaches.
Photo credit: Nick Stewart
