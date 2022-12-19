Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wynonna Judd Announces Special Guests for 2023 'The Judds: The Final Tour'

Returning as a very special guest on all upcoming tour dates, is Country music powerhouse, Martina McBride.

Dec. 19, 2022  

ountry music icon, Wynonna Judd, recently announced that The Judds: The Final Tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, will be continuing on in 2023 thanks to the overwhelming love and support of fans.

The explosive 11-date first run of the arena tour saw generations of Judds fans singing along to the duo's most enduring and beloved hits. Wynonna has once again enlisted the talents of some of Nashville's brightest stars - joining her for the 2023 run include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Tanya Tucker.

"What I can think of to say is that I am looking so forward to being out on the road again, and that I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour," says Wynonna. "I'm so grateful to the fans that they want more and I'm anxious to be with everybody again."

The Judds: The Final Tour 2023 Dates

January 26, 2023

Hershey, PA

Giant Center

*Ashley McBryde

January 28, 2023

Bridgeport, CT

Total Mortgage Arena

*Ashley McBryde

January 29, 2023

Worcester, MA

DCU Arena

*Ashley McBryde

February 2, 2023

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

*Kelsea Ballerini

February 3, 2023

Kansas City, MO

T-Mobile Center

*Kelsea Ballerini

February 4, 2023

St. Louis, MO

Chaifetz Arena

*Kelsea Ballerini

February 9, 2023

Omaha, NE

CHI Health Center Omaha

*Little Big Town

February 10, 2023

Moline, IL

Vibrant Arena at THE MARK

*Little Big Town

February 11, 2023

Dayton, OH

Wright State University Nutter Center

*Little Big Town

February 16, 2023

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

*Tanya Tucker

February 17, 2023

Fairfax, VA

EagleBank Arena

*Tanya Tucker

February 18, 2023

Charleston, WV

Charleston Coliseum

*Tanya Tucker

February 23, 2023

Savannah, GA

Enmarket Arena

*Brandi Carlile

February 24, 2023

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

*Brandi Carlile

February 25, 2023

Hollywood, FL

Hard Rock Live at
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

*Brandi Carlile

Wynonna and Naomi Judd brought a fresh acoustic sound to country music, with unmistakable harmonies surrounding Wynonna's powerful lead vocals and Naomi's unshakeable creative drive.

The Judds are often celebrated for a rarely-interrupted stretch of 14 No. 1 hits when every single of theirs released by RCA landed in the Billboard Top 10; and a career that defined what it means to be individualists in the music business. The Judds dominated touring in the 80s with 20 Top 10 hits, have sold more than 20 million albums and blazed a trail for duos and women who have followed them.

Together, The Judds have 16 Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum albums and longform videos, led by 2x Platinum albums Why Not Me and The Judds Greatest Hits. Their stripped-back style revived the popularity of acoustic sounds in country music and opened up the genre for more traditional approaches.

Photo credit: Nick Stewart




