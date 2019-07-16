Wynonna, Billy Dean & More To Perform At Good Ol' Boys Fest

Ben Jones, known by many as Crazy Cooter Davenport from the The Dukes of Hazzard, announces award-winning, platinum-selling cross-over artist Wynonna as the headliner to perform during the 2019 Good Ol' Boys Fest taking place August 10 and 11 in Shenandoah, Virginia. General admission tickets are $45 for a two-day pass, $35 for a single day pass, $15 for a two-day kids pass (3-12 years old) and are available at www.cootersplace.com. Military and first responder discounts available.



"This is going to be a big birthday party," says Jones. "You only celebrate your 40th anniversary once, and we thought we might as well celebrate in a big way. Having never included big name music in our previous events we decided this year was the time to do it and we are so thrilled to have Wynonna coming."



In addition, 90's hitmakers Confederate Railroad, 80's/90's cross-over group Exile, Billy Dean, Luke Duke himself aka Tom Wopat, Waylon Jennings' grandson Whey Jennings, The Cooter's Garage Band, and more will be performing!



"We are especially proud to be presenting 'Confederate Railroad' in the face of out of control "Political Correctness", Jones elaborates. "Hazzard Nation stands behind them, will fight for them and will fight to prevent this kind of cultural discrimination."



The Good Ol' Boys Fest, a festival style event celebrating all things Hazzard County, will feature cars and stars of the Dukes. Among the Dukes cast who will be appearing are Tom Wopat (Luke Duke), Catherine Bach (Daisy Duke), Ben Jones (Cooter), Sonny Shroyer (Deputy Enos), Rick Hurst (Deputy Cletus), and Byron Cherry (Coy Duke).



James A. Smith and the Northeast Ohio Dukes have teamed up to bring an amazing stunt show, which will include the General Lee flying among other highlights. Other festivities include a Dukes replica car show, food and merchandise vendors, and BMX bike stunts.



Taking place at the Shenandoah Speedway on Highway 340 in Shenandoah, Virginia, onSaturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11, the 'Fest' will be presented by Cooter's in the Valley of Luray, Virginia.





Related Articles View More Music Stories