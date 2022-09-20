Wunderhorse Embarks on Debut Tour

Wunderhorse is the alias of British musician Jacob Slater. The young London-based musician has been gathering a dedicated fanbase in native UK on the back of a string of impressive singles and energetic live shows.

Over the past year, Slater has supported the likes of Sam Fender, Foals, and Sorry. Now, he's making his North American debut on tour with the fast-rising Irish five piece Fontaines D.C. Along with opening for the Grammy-nominated Dublin band, Wunderhorse will cap the tour with his own headline show at Mercury Lounge in New York City on October 7.

Slater is no stranger to the music scene, joining much loved London rock upstarts The Dead Pretties when he was just 17 years old. While the band quickly became one of the most buzzed about new groups in the U.K, Slater realized the life he always dreamed of was not all that it seemed. Personally and mentally he was struggling, and artistically he felt held back. After releasing three critically acclaimed singles the group disbanded.

Now 25, and recording as Wunderhorse, Slater has fallen in love with music again after quitting drugs and refocusing on his immense gift for songwriting. Embracing his creativity, he's crafted rich and nuanced songs that have captured the attention of music lovers across the UK. His most recent releases, "Butterflies" and "Leader of the Pack" have widespread support from the likes of Radio X, NME, BBC Radio 1 and Rolling Stone and the British music press.

Wunderhorses' debut album, Cub is out October 7 via Mick Music/Communion.

WUNDERHORSE ON TOUR

September 20th - 191 Toole, Tucson, AZ*

September 22nd - Paper Tiger, San Antonio, TX*

September 23rd - The Studio at the Factory, Dallas, TX*

September 24th - Scoot Inn, Austin, TX*

September 25th - One Eyed Jacks, New Orleans, LA*

September 27th - Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA*

September 29th - The Orange Peel, Asheville, NC*

October 1st - Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN*

October 3rd - Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD*

October 4th- Spirit Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA*

October 5th - Stone Pony, Asbury*

October 6th - House of Blues, Boston, MA*

October 7th - Mercury Lounge, New York, NY #

*supporting Fontaines D.C.

# headline show