Wristmeetrazor Announces New Album and Drops 'Last Tango in Paris' Video

Emerging out of the gloom comes Replica of a Strange Love - the new record from WRISTMEETRAZOR. The album arrives June 11 on Prosthetic Records, illuminating the darkest corners of their every nightmare and representing a nihilistic plunge headfirst into an intoxicating mix of death, sin, and romance.



Watch the video for first single "Last Tango in Paris" below!





Isaac Hale of Knocked Loose made his production debut with Replica of a Strange Love and also makes a guest vocal appearance on "Last Tango in Paris."



Fans can also listen to "Last Tango in Paris" via Bandcamp. It will be available here on all streaming platforms tomorrow, Friday, March 19.



"'Last Tango in Paris' is a song about desire and satisfaction through a nihilistic lens," shares vocalist/bassist Justin Fornof. "When writing for the record, it felt important to have a track that emphasizes the futility of complacency. We've been excited about this one from the first day we began writing in pre-production and Isaac's vocals added a lot to the finished product."



Hale adds, "I think the coolest part about singing on 'Tango' is that I was there for the creation of the song itself. That was a song that we were all so excited about from the very beginning. It covered new ground for the band and we knew it had to be a single. I was asked to sing on it in the spur of the moment, but it made sense because that was our most exciting song we made together. I can't thank them enough for involving me in the song and featuring me in the video. It's very sick to be a part of something you're also a fan of."



Replica of a Strange Love is a modern take on metalcore - building on the foundations of their past to leave a shimmering trail of visceral energy in their wake. The album was engineered and mixed by Andy Nelson at Bricktop Recording Studios, before being mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege.



Through his lyrics, Fornof deconstructs his own psyche in the wake of Misery Never Forgets, observing heartbreak through a philosophical lens. Replica of a Strange Love is introspective, utilizing the work of Nietzsche, Foucault, LaVey, and more to make sense of human reactions and sociological phenomena specific to ongoing events. Hopeless romanticism is the past - personal philosophy is the present.



From their roots as a DIY band - Jonah Thorne started WMR as a solo project before joining forces with Fornof for his creative vision before later welcoming Bryan Prosser and Tyler Norris for their eclectic skill sets and artistry - WRISTMEETRAZOR have blossomed into a force to be reckoned with. Still driven by the desire to get down in the dirt in a live arena, expect to see this four piece in a town near you as soon as is possible.



Still fashionably dead, now is the time to take note of WRISTMEETRAZOR.



REPLICA OF A STRANGE LOVE TRACK LISTING:

"Our Distress Entwined"

"Last Tango In Paris"

"Sycophant"

"Nietzsche Is Dead"

"Love's Labor's Lost"

"Anemic (The Same Six Words)"

"Eyes of Sulfide"

"Dies Irae"

"99 & 44/100"

"A Fractured Dovetail Romance"

"This Summer's Sorrow II: Growing Old In The Waiting Place"

"All The Way Alive"

WRISTMEETRAZOR ARE:

Justin Fornof - Vocals/Bass

Jonah Thorne - Guitar

Tyler Norris - Guitar

Bryan Prosser - Drum