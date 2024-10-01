Wreckless Strangers Release New EP BLUE SKY FANTASY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bay Area's own Wreckless Strangers are back, and this time, they're taking listeners on a sonic adventure with their latest EP, Blue Sky Fantasy. Produced by four-time GRAMMY-winning engineer Dave Way, the four-song EP continues their sonic rainbow as a follow-up to their 2023 release Orange Sky Dream. With a musical blend they've christened "Bay Area Gumbo," their songs weave together blues, Americana, funk, and rock into an infectious sound.

The EP opens with "I Found a Way," an uplifting anthem packed with emotional energy and resilience. As the EP journeys on, it takes you to the poignant depths of "Never Give Up," a track that captures the raw emotion and musical versatility that have become hallmarks of Wreckless Strangers. The centerpiece of Blue Sky Fantasy, however, is "Lost Souls," co-written by the legendary Bill Champlin ("After the Love Has Gone") and Bruce Gaitsch (Chicago, Madonna), featuring Bill and Tamara Champlin on backing harmonies. A music video for "Lost Souls" is already in the works, promising to take the track's haunting lyricism to new visual heights.

Rooted in San Francisco's storied rock 'n' roll tradition, Wreckless Strangers call to mind the legacy of legends like Bonnie Raitt and Boz Scaggs, while carving out a fresh space all their own. With band members who've worked alongside Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt, and the Fabulous Thunderbirds, it's clear the band's musical pedigree runs deep. The band features Amber Morris on vocals; David Noble on lead guitar, vocals; Joshua Zucker on bass; Austin de Lone on keys, vocals; Mick Hellman on drums, vocals; and Rob Anderson on guitar.

The band's fall concert lineup promises an electrifying mix of fan favorites and fresh cuts from Blue Sky Fantasy. Known for their high-energy live performances, Wreckless Strangers are set to raise the bar even higher-especially with the recent release of their dynamic live video for "I Found a Way," now streaming on YouTube.

So, if you've yet to experience Wreckless Strangers, there's no better time to jump in. Blue Sky Fantasy isn't just an EP-it's a testament to a band in full bloom, ready to conquer new horizons with a sound that's impossible to ignore.

If you are in San Francisco this weekend they will be appearing in Golden Gate Park at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival. You can also join the band for their EP release party on November 21 at Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley.

Wreckless Strangers Fall 2024 Tour Dates

October 6 - San Francisco, CA - Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Golden Gate Park

October 12 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe's Alley

October 19 - Half Moon Bay, CA - Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival

November 21 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall

Wreckless Strangers' Blue Sky Fantasy is available now on all major streaming platforms. You can learn more about the band at their website: WrecklessStrangers.com

