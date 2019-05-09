'Woody Guthrie All-Star Tribute Concert 1970' Comes to DVD

This All-Star Tribute Concert 1970 celebrates the life and work of the legendary folk singer and songwriter Woody Guthrie, whose songs have become part of the bedrock of American life. Three years after Guthrie died of Huntington's disease in 1967, the California chapter of the Committee to Combat Huntington's Disease, now known as the Hereditary Disease Foundation, helped stage this concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to raise funds for Huntington's research.

Although the concert took place one night only, 4-time Emmy award winner Jim Brown filmed this historic event, with performances by such renowned artists as Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Pete Seeger, Country Joe McDonald, Odetta, Richie Havens, Ramblin' Jack Elliot,Earl Robinson, and The Band along with narration by actors Will Geer and Peter Fonda.

Extras include 3 not previously recorded songs performed by Joan Baez, Odetta and Ramblin' Jack Elliott, as well as concert rehearsal footage and audio interviews with Arlo Guthrie and Ramblin' Jack Elliott.

Pre-order: https://mvdshop.com/products/woody-guthrie-all-star-tribute-concert-1970-dvd

Track Listing

Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Odetta, Pete Seeger, Country Joe Mcdonald, Richie Havens, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Earl Robinson and Band - This Train Is Bound For Glory

Arlo Guthrie - Oklahoma Hills

Country Joe Mcdonald - Pretty Boy Floyd

Joan Baez and Pete Seeger - So Long, It's Been Good To Know Yuh

Country Joe Mcdonald, Arlo Guthrie, Ramblin' Jack Elliot, Pete Seeger - Goin' Down The Road Feeling Bad

Pete Seeger and Arlo Guthrie - I Ain't Got No Home

Arlo Guthrie - Do Re Mi

Joan Baez - Plane Wreck At Los Gatos (Deportee)

Odetta - Ramblin' Round

Pete Seeger and Earl Robinson - Roll On Columbia

Richie Havens - Nine Hundred Miles

Country Joe Mcdonald - Woman At Home

Pete Seeger - The Sinking Of The Reuben James

Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Odetta, Pete Seeger, Country Joe Mcdonald, Richie Havens, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Earl Robinson and Band - I've Got To Know

Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Odetta, Pete Seeger, Country Joe Mcdonald, Richie Havens, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Earl Robinson and Band - This Land Is Your Land

Ramblin' Jack Elliott - 1913 Massacre

Odetta - John Hardy

Joan Baez - Pastures Of Plenty

Bonus Materials:

Twelve minutes of extras including 3 not previously recorded songs performed by Joan Baez, Odetta and Ramblin' Jack Elliott

Concert rehearsal footage and audio interviews with Arlo Guthrie and Ramblin' Jack Elliott





