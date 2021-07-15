WomxnCrush Music Announces BOLDEST Fundraising Initiative

#WomxnCrush Music (#WCM), the leading arts and music non-profit dedicated to creating opportunities for rising womxn + non-binary songwriters, has unveiled its biggest, BOLDEST fundraising campaign in history. Kicking off yesterday, July 14, #WCM BOLD is inviting supporters to contribute to its year-long giving initiative as the thriving organization continues its steadfast pursuit to level the playing field for their community in the overwhelmingly male-dominated music industry.

"We not only want to lessen the gap of opportunities being provided to our community, but we also want to be the ones creating these opportunities. Funding for the BOLD campaign would help us create jobs and paying gigs, which are so desperately needed to rebuild the live music industry after the effects of COVID-19," said Ashley K. Stoyanov, founder/CEO of #WCM. "The only way that we're going to increase those stats is by getting more of our community out there, in front of decision makers. We have so many ideas; we just need financial support from people who want to crush the gap with us."

Donors and sponsors have several ways they can support the #WCM BOLD initiative.

#WCM is a 100 percent volunteer-run, fiscally-sponsored project. After this devastating year for the music industry, #WCM has continued to be a pillar of strength for the community and is well-poised to make an immense impact for future womxn and non-binary songwriters. #WCM recently completed and launched their new Strategic Plan -a long-term vision for #WCM business and artistic future.

Plans include:

· Professionalizing current volunteer positions like recruitment of paid Chapter leaders to run management of events and showcases in each city;

· Support monthly showcases in over 10 cities to assist musicians in gaining exposure for their music;

· Hiring a full-time Executive Director to expand the organization's programming, reach and potential to make an impact;

· Stipends for panelists hosting The Crush Webinars;

· A full-time Editor in Chief for The Crush Blog;

· New salary positions for marketing, development, and administrative position.

The Annual Fund provides yearly operating support essential to achieving #WCM's mission to educate, connect, and inspire womxn songwriters in all stages of their music careers. The annual programs include:

Free Monthly Showcases at local venues worldwide that provide platforms to help musicians get noticed and gain exposure for their music. Often, showcases are attended by booking agents and industry professionals, facilitating much-needed exposure to artists.

The Crush Blog, also known as #TheCrush, is an extension of #WCM's mission, highlighting new releases, educational articles, and inspirational content written for their community by members of their community. There is a considerable lack of rising womxn songwriters covered in outlets, along with a lack of outlets that specifically cover women in music. #TheCrush fills the gap in more ways than one to elevate and amplify the voices of their community.

Webinars arm independent artists and songwriters, from novice to professionals, with the tools and knowledge to confidently build and manage the business side of their art. Examples of #WCM webinars include subjects like "Hone Your Craft: How To Write For Movies And TV," "Build Your Biz: Building A Website For Your Music," and "Get Your Music Heard: Song-Sessions," where songs get live critiqued by industry pros.

#WCM works to empower and increase women and non-binary songwriter participation in the industry through Special Designated Projects. These include:

#WCM works to remove barriers for womxn and non-binary songwriters. With the prohibitive cost of studio time, marketing, recording, and hiring an accompanying band, The Crush Scholarships were established to bridge the gap between those with access to studio time and those without it.

The Crush Scholarships are two $5,000 scholarships awarded to two outstanding (BIPOC + LGBTQ+) womxn and non-binary songwriters to facilitate the production of an original track.

For more information about ways to contribute to the BOLD campaign visit https://www.womxncrushmusic.com/support-wcm.html

For more information about #WCM visit www.womxncrushmusic.com.