Wisp Shares New Single 'I Remember How Your Hands Felt on Mine'

Serving as the first official offering since the release of her debut Pandora EP this past May, the 20-year-old shoegazer on everyone's mind Wisp returns with "I remember how your hands felt on mine." Continuing the tradition of releasing on Halloween, the dreamy track kickstarts a big Fall for Wisp, with performances at Levitaiton, Camp Flog Gnaw, and Corona Capital, shows supporting Slowdive and even more to be announced.

Of the single, Wisp says, "'I remember how your hands felt on mine' is about reminiscing on past relationships/experiences and debating whether or not you should let go and move on. It represents the feeling of holding onto things, in fear that if you let go those feelings will never exist again.”Inspired by the likes of Whirr and Slowdive, Wisp has crafted a distinct and sophisticated sound that strives to realize the expansive possibilities of rock music. Pigeons & Planes says “it is only a matter of time before Wisp becomes Gen-Z’s go-to ethereal fix,” while Notion declares that she is “bringing shoegaze back with a vengeance.”

For her previous singles, Wisp graced the global cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist, reached hundreds of millions of streams across all platforms, was named an artist to watch by NYLON, Pigeons & Planes, Spotify Lorem Artist To Watch, Amazon Breakthrough Artists, Consequence Artist of the Month, and YouTube Music Artist On The Rise Trending, and played her live debut in Los Angeles to two sold-out crowds of die-hard fans wearing homemade merch.



Wisp has arrived in full, and to witness her live on the upcoming tour is to witness a defining moment in the genre's history.

Photo credit: Nick Espinal

