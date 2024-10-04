Winona Oak Shares New Single 'You're Always High'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Swedish singer-songwriter Winona Oak has shared a brand-new single with new track ‘You’re Always High’ out now via Nettwerk.

Following her recent 6-track EP ‘Void’ earlier this year, which was a heartfelt and poignant journal after devastatingly losing her mother to cancer, ‘You’re Always High’ is the first release of a forthcoming new musical project.

An intimate and heartfelt track, ‘You’re Always High’ builds delicately through a gentle piano melody before launching into a soaring and powerful chorus that perfectly showcases Winona’s impressive vocals. She says;

“This song is about that longing to give yourself over to someone who loves their addictions more than they love you. You want to give them everything but there's heartbreak in knowing that they can't accept the love you so badly want to give. You know if you let yourself give in, you will only fall with them.”

Re-introducing herself with new music last year and her recent EP ‘Void’, Winona Oak has delved into her songwriting, seeking a more unvarnished sound that meant her poetic voice had nowhere to hide. The outcome is some of her most raw and authentic work yet, with a profound depth to her writing. Her EP ‘Void’ marked an exciting new musical chapter for Winona, which was just the beginning, with more music set to be announced soon.

Comments