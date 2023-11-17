Willie Jones Destroys The Club On 'Dive Bar' Feat. Ben Burgess

Louisiana-born artist, Willie Jones, showcases his "infectious blend of country, pop, and soul” (Billboard), in his latest track titled "Dive Bar," featuring platinum singer-songwriter Ben Burgess (Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses,” Lil Wayne “Dreams”).

The song, produced by Michael Lotten and written by Burgess, Jones and Chris Lane, is currently available on all digital streaming platforms. It serves as the lead single from his forthcoming EP to be released Spring 2024 on The Penthouse.

“Dive Bar” is a first listen banger. Jones explains, “I enjoy going out, turning up at the club. But I can't lie, a lot of club culture has changed especially now that with bottle service and social media. The one thing about dive bar culture is it's gonna stay the same and it's always a good time. I had to team up with Ben on this to bring the dive bar to the world.”

Burgess adds: “It's a dream come true working with Willie. I've been a fan for a while and we've been talkin' bout a collab for a long time. This one's going to bring the country to the city. The dive to the club. The mechanical bull to bottle service. The pbr to the vip.”

Rolling Stone has heralded Jones as "the future of country music" and labeled him an "Artist To Watch," along with Spotify, People, EBONY, Entertainment Tonight, and others. Since the release of his debut album, Right Now, in 2021, Jones has garnered an impressive 114 million combined streams and over 500k followers on social media. NPR Music also recognized his debut album as a Top Pick.

It featured the track “American Dream” which earned him his debut television appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He continued with his sophomore album Something To Dance To that featured his hit song "Down By The Riverside," which landed him back on national television with his debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jones is in his third year of hosting his hugely successful program "The Cross Road Radio Show" on Apple Music. On the show, he showcases how Country and Hip-Hop intertwine, offering listeners insights into their connection as well as his own Apple Editorial Playlist. Fans saw Jones touring during his STICKS and SWAMP Tour with RVSVHD and recently at The Bourbon & Beyond Festival, Golden Sky Festival and soon at 2024 Stagecoach on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Tickets are available now here.

Photo credit: Alexanda Rae