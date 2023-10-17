Willi Carlisle Braves Battle In The Name Of Love On Lead-Off Single 'Critterland'

His new album will be released on January 26.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 3 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Willi Carlisle Braves Battle In The Name Of Love On Lead-Off Single 'Critterland'

“If we allow ourselves to sing together, there's a release of sadness, maybe even a communal one,” says folksinger Willi Carlisle. “And so for me personally, singing—like the literal act of thinking through suffering—is really freeing.” With his upcoming album, Critterland, Carlisle invites his listeners to reckon with the inevitability of human suffering and grow in love; all through joining together in song. And Carlisle's songs are ripe for a singalong. 

Today, Carlisle released Critterland's title track; a galloping peek into the songwriter's attempt at living in an intentional community in Arkansas. “At its simplest, it's bucolic,” says Carlisle. “The power of love is the power of nature, the remedy of the granny-witch and the herbalist, the song of the sparrow and the pouch of the opossum.”

But on the whole, the jubilant refrain and diligent verses add up to a greater message: “Love is a burden if it isn't brave.” “Even if you're labeled a ‘queer and a communist,' it's worth fighting for your fed-up family at the end of days,” he adds. The song's final chorus echoes the sentiment loud and clear. “I want to be the kinda man that stands his ground and dies / Take my fiddle and my good hat and go out in style / You can bury me where I make my last stand / At the battle of critterland.”

Fans can hear “Critterland” today and pre-order or pre-save Critterland ahead of its January release at this link. Carlisle starts the last leg of his U.S. tour on October 17th in San Luis Obispo, California, before heading out on a European tour with stops in the UK, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands. A full list of tour dates can be found below or at willicarlisle.com.

More About Critterland: Rooted in the eclectic and collective world of his live shows, Carlisle's third album, Critterland, takes up where his sophomore album, Peculiar, Missouri, left off, transforming Peculiar's big tent into a Critterland menagerie and letting loose the weirdos he gathered together. The album is a wild romp through the backwaters of his mind and America, lingering in the odd corners of human nature to visit obscure oddballs, dark secrets, and complicated truths about the beauty and pain of life and love.

Produced by the GRAMMY Award-nominated Darrell Scott and to be released on January 26, 2024, by Signature Sounds, Critterland considers where we come from and where we are going. On the album, he takes on human suffering through stories about forbidden love, loss, generational trauma, addiction, and suicide, believing that by processing the traits and trauma we inherit, he can reach a deeper understanding of what it means to succeed and to exist.

Catch Willi Carlisle On Tour:

Oct. 17 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Milking Parlor at the Historic Octagon Barn

Oct. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Oct. 19 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

Oct. 20 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's 

Oct. 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

Oct. 31 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Ideal Bar 

Nov. 1 - Oslo, Norway - Krosset 

Nov. 4 - Groningen, Netherlands - Take Root Festival

Nov. 6 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Muziekgebouw Eindhoven 

Nov. 8 - Liverpool, UK - Leaf 

Nov. 9 - London, UK - Windmill Brixton 

Nov. 11 - Birmingham, UK - The Sunflower Lounge 

Nov. 12 - Edinburgh, UK - The Voodoo Rooms

Nov. 14 - Galway, Ireland - Monroes Live

Nov. 15 - Dublin, Ireland - Workmans Club 

Nov. 16 - Belfast, UK - Voodoo

Nov. 18 - Port Washington, NY - Landmark On Main Street^

Nov. 19 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall^

Nov. 21 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club^

Nov. 24 - Turners Falls, MA - The Shea (Live Taping & Finale Performance of the Peculiar Tour)

^ Supporting Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Winter Aid Announces The Wisp Sings 10th Anniversary Edition Photo
Winter Aid Announces 'The Wisp Sings' 10th Anniversary Edition

Winter Aid Announces 'The Wisp Sings' 10th Anniversary Edition November 10 | Expanded Digital + 10' Vinyl LP. Winter Aid has announced the release of a special 10th Anniversary Edition of their album 'The Wisp Sings' on November 10. The edition will include expanded digital content and a 10' vinyl LP.

2
City Girls to Release Raw New Album on Friday Photo
City Girls to Release 'Raw' New Album on Friday

JT and Yung Miami remain the ultimate alter-ego for city girls and city boys worldwide, putting into their lyrics and music exactly what they think (and what others often wish they said), resulting in more than 15 billion cumulative streams – and ushering in a new wave of real female power - since their 2018 mixtape Period.

3
SIREN & Coppa Team Up For Korsakov Single Subsonic Photo
SIREN & Coppa Team Up For Korsakov Single 'Subsonic'

SIREN unleashes her debut track on Netherlands based drum & bass label Korsakov. This now continues with her collaboration alongside Korsakov stalwart Coppa, who with the help of SIREN delivers ‘Subsonic’, which packs the type of punch which is synonymous with the Korsakov back catalogue.

4
Seventeen Drop Highlight Medley for 11th Mini Album Seventeenth Heaven Photo
Seventeen Drop Highlight Medley for 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven'

Staying true to the festival theme, the highlight medley unfolds with the anticipated track “SOS (Prod. Marshmello)” featuring the DJ’s signature sound fused with surprise elements of rock and Jersey Club. The clip takes a brighter turn as the lead single “God of Music” rolls out, encapsulating the lively, joyous energy of a festival in full swing.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central DAPHNE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL