Will Swinton Drops Touching EP 'Better Days'

Auckland singer-songwriter Will Swinton releases his anticipated new EP, Better Days. The EP has been released via 10K Projects/Capitol Records.

Raw and stripped-back, the release is elevated by the 22-year-old's gravelly, soulful delivery as he lays out his thoughts and feelings over lush, rapturous compositions that mix and meld a dizzying array of elements and influences—showcasing a poise and presence well beyond his years.

To complement the EP Will Swinton releases a captivating visual to the title-track which finds Will hanging with his friends in New Zealand.

On the EP Will Swinton says, “Better Days is a journey through past mistakes, lessons learned, and moving on. I'm really starting to develop my sound, and I'm excited to share this EP and all the upcoming music I've made.”

Better Days is started off with “So Low,” a palm-muted crowd-pleaser with a momentum that sneaks up on you. It's followed by “Go Wrong,” a mournful look back at romance gone awry. Showcasing Swinton's mumble rap-inspired delivery, the ethereal anthem is as surprising as it is touching. Also included is “All for You,” a gentle folk-pop that will surely get hearts pitter-pattering at concerts and “Wasted You,” a tender love letter to someone special built around gentle guitar plucking.

Other highlights include “Missing You,” and of course the somber title-track “Better Days.” His latest single “Leave in the Morning” is included in the EP too and features a raw visual depicting the essence of love's vulnerability and desire to hold on.

The EP arrives amid a flurry of excitement for the up-and-comer, who Rolling Stone is already celebrating. Not long ago, Swinton withdrew his savings and flew to Los Angeles from Auckland to chase a dream. He wound up sticking around. In 2022, his very first independent single “All For You” cracked the Top 10 of the Hot 20 New Zealand Singles Chart, while “Wasted You” and “Leave In The Morning” landed in the Top 15.

Thus far, he has tallied north of 100 million views on TikTok. Beyond collaborating with the likes of Claire Rosinkranz and finding a fan in MGK, he has performed everywhere from SXSW in Austin, TX to The Great Escape in Brighton, UK, and Primavera in Barcelona, Spain and a sold out a hometown show in New Zealand. Now, with Better Days, Swinton carves out a special place for himself in the music world, one which will soon be a much-sought-after destination.

Photo Credit: Joseph Morrison