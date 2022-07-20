Will Linley Drops Debut EP 'kill all my feelings'
Will Linley has also shared the feel-good music video for the title track directed by Iris Kim.
South Africa's latest breakout star, Will Linley has just released his debut EP kill all my feelings via BMG. To date, Will has earned over 17M+ global streams since his introduction in November 2021 and is quickly building his fanbase worldwide.
"The 'kill all my feelings' EP is a snapshot into my mind over the last 2 years and is an amalgamation of different sounds, feelings, and emotions," explains Will. "When putting this EP together I tried my best to never fall into 'one sound' for all my songs. I've tried to cover a variety of different genres throughout this project. Although each song has its own unique world, they somehow all fit together as a cohesive body of work, and that is why I love it so much. This EP is a part of my heart that I'm giving to the world and I'm so excited for everyone to hear it."
Alongside the release, Will Linley has shared the feel-good music video for the title track directed by Iris Kim (SixTwentySix Production).
"kill all my feelings' is such a special song to me," shares Will. "The way it came to be was so natural and easy, it kind of fell into our laps! I wrote it with my friend John Samual over zoom about a year ago and to this day it's one of my favourite songs to perform live."
Hailing from Cape Town, South Africa, 20-year-old South African songwriter and musician, Will Linley cannot remember a time in his life without music. He grew up singing as a hobby but never imagined that his passion could translate into a career. Once the pandemic hit, Will found himself stuck at home writing music as a way to feel less isolated. The pop sensation soon found a global connection with fans thanks to TikTok and his raw, relatable and now radio hit lyrics.
Will's 2021 debut single "miss me (when you're gone)" has garnered 15M+ global streams, over a million YouTube views, 5M+ TikTok views, and has been used over 5K times on the platform since its release in November. The hit track topped the charts reaching #1 on 6 stations across South Africa. His highly-anticipated follow-up singles "wrong time" and "i don't wanna be yours" are currently in the Top 20 on the South African radio charts.
"I love to tell a story with my music," Will explains."Sometimes it's reflective of my own personal life experience, and other times it's a story-but always, it's something I can relate to. I find that writing music helps me process my own life, and emotions, and I realize as I share my songs with my friends that the stories can speak to other people too."
Will is currently wrapping up a successful sold-out run in his home country of South Africa. Beginning August 11, he will support fellow South African singer-songwriter Matthew Mole in Europe and the United Kingdom. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit
here.
Listen to the new single here:
Watch the new music video here:
WILL LINLEY TOUR DATES
7/27 Stellenbosch, ZA Daisy Jones Bar
supporting Matthew Mole
8/11 Berlin, DE - Frannz-Club
8/13 Hamburg, DE - Molotow
8/15 Bremen, DE - Tower Musikclub
8/17 Leipzig, DE - Naumannsche Brauerei
8/18 Prague, CZ - Café V lese
8/19 Vienna, AT - B72
8/20 Munich, DE - Strom
8/21 Zurich, CH - Papiersaal
8/23 Dornbirn, AT - Conrad Sohm
8/24 Frankfurt, DE - Das Bett
8/25 Cologne, DE - Jaki
8/28 Zwolle, NL - Hedon Zwolle
8/30 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso
8/31 Paris, FR - 1999
9/3 Bristol, UK - The Louisiana
9/4 Manchester, UK Deaf Institute
9/5 Dublin, IE - Workmans Club
9/7 London, UK - The Garage
9/8 Brighton, UK - Patterns
9/9 Brussels, BE - Le Botanique