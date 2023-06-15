Will Joseph Cook Shares New Single 'FEARLESS IS THE FLAME'

The Bertie Gilbert-directed visuals tackle the subject of fearlessness as Will conquers his irrational phobias through exposure therapy in the video.

Will Joseph Cook releases a fiery love-tinged track "FEARLESS IS THE FLAME," via Bad Hotel / The Vertex.

Dressed in soul-stirring soundscapes that are reminiscent of sounds from MGMT to Prince, on "FEARLESS IS THE FLAME," Will offers his take on fiery romantic tension. The guitar riffs steal the show, their rich grooves setting the stage for Will to explore this intense yet somewhat conflicting sensation. Its catchy chorus is rhythmic bliss, a nod to his love for Prince with Will’s own unique twist:

“It’s about romantic tension, a passion that you can’t or shouldn’t act on”, Will says of the new track. “The flame being the feeling that’s hard to stop once it’s burning within you. It’s definitely a manifestation of my delayed obsession with Prince over the past few years, I feel like that energy is a topic well trodden in his songs. The way the chorus instrumental feels like it’s wrestling with this huge expressive guitar riff made me think of these conflicted emotions pulling you in different directions.”

The Bertie Gilbert-directed visuals tackle the subject of fearlessness as Will conquers his irrational phobias through exposure therapy in the video.

Will explains, “When I’m coming up with concepts for my videos I often like to take one element of a song’s title or lyrics and create a new meaning from it, as opposed to showing the song’s true narrative. The word ‘fearless’ is really exciting and can take you in so many directions. I landed on this concept of exposure therapy for a seemingly endless list of things, feelings or concepts that we can be afraid of. The track is just blasting on my headphones throughout, guiding me through this questionable experience of overcoming my many irrational phobias.”

‘FEARLESS IS THE FLAME’ is the latest in a string of hit releases from the multi-faceted creative, following on from his first release of 2023 ‘"MF BASSLINE"’ and comes ahead of more releases this year. This month Will Joseph Cook heads out for a headline run of shows across Europe, before headlining five nights across the UK in July, culminating at London’s Village Underground. 

MORE ABOUT WILL JOSEPH COOK:

Will Joseph Cook is one of the UK’s brightest young talents. Now 26-years-old, Cook has been developing his multi-dimensional approach to crafting infectious songs since he was just 14. Finding inspiration in everything from the youthful indie charms of Phoenix, Vampire Weekend and Darwin Deez, and more recently the pop/R&B flavours of The Weekend, joji and SZA. To date, he has amassed over 130 million streams worldwide across all platforms. 

His third studio album Every Single Thing via Bad Hotel / The Vertex was released last year, a collection of unashamed love songs including smash hit "Be Around Me (feat. chloe moriondo)". Will Joseph Cook’s third album follows his 2020 sophomore Something To Feel Good About, which featured viral triumph ‘Be Around Me’ and his 2017 debut Sweet Dreamer. In autumn of 2022 he collaborated with alt-pop darling Tessa Violet on the candy-coated single "Gummy" before joining her on her North American tour.

Will has taken his high-energy live show worldwide, culminating in sold-out shows at London’s Omeara, Heaven, Electric Ballroom, and Lafayette. He has also performed at high-profile international festivals including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Boardmasters, Victorious, Secret Garden Party, Reeperbahn, Green Plugged Seoul, Corona Capital in Mexico, and Tecate pal Norte.

EU & UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

Wed Jun 28 - Paradiso (Upstairs), Amsterdam 

Thu June 29 - Pop Up du Label, Paris

Sat Jul 01 - Patterns, Brighton

Sun Jul 02 - Exchange, Bristol 

Tue Jul 04 - Gorilla, Manchester

Wed Jul 05 - Hare & Hounds, Birmingham 

Thu Jul 06 - Village Underground, London 



