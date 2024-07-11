Wilderado Set to Join Mt. Joy on August 9th at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

In addition to kicking off their next leg of headline dates on July 19th, Wilderado is one of the featured artists on the new Twisters soundtrack.
Tulsa, Oklahoma's Wilderado – Max Rainer (lead singer, guitarist), Tyler Wimpee (guitarist, vocals), Justin Kila (drums) – will be joining Mt. Joy on August 9th for a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. The news of the show comes as the band gets ready to hit the road again on July 19th and gears up for the release of their new full-length studio album Talker – due out September 20th via Bright Antenna Records. The new LP was recorded in Norman, Oklahoma, and produced by Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, SYML) and James McAlister (Gracie Abrams, The National).
In addition to kicking off their next leg of headline dates on July 19th, Wilderado is one of the featured artists on the new Twisters soundtrack. For the release, Max joined forces with Ken Pomeroy and James McAlister for a cover of "Wall Of Sound" - written by Richard Thompson and previously covered by REM.
Wilderado’s expansive indie rock fuses soaring vocals and rumbling guitars with an open-road, Americana-inspired feel. Since first forming, they have been steadily building a passionate fan base, accruing 200+ MILLION streams and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms and their live following has continued to grow each year. Talker will follow the band’s self-titled debut full-length that was released in October 2021 via Bright Antenna Records and led to their Late Night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and AM TV Debut on CBS Saturday Morning. Spring 2023 had Wilderado touring with My Morning Jacket and releasing Wilderado Live – their first ever live LP featuring career spanning songs including “Surefire” and “Head Right” (two Top 10 Alt Radio hits from Wilderado) along with several older songs including “Wheat” and “Morning Light” as well as fan favorite “Rubble to Rubble.” For the most up-to-date information visit HERE.
July 19th - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
July 20th - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club
July 21st - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
July 23rd - Maquoteka, IA - Codfish Hollow
July 24th - Columbia, MO - Rose Park
July 26th - Lexington, KY - The Burl
July 27th - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
July 28th - Lakewood, OH - Mahall’s
July 30th - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme
July 31st - Detroit, MI - Sant Andrew’s Hall
Aug 2 - Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
Aug 3 - Chicago, IL - Official Lollapalooza Aftershow
Aug 9 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Mt. Joy
Sept 13th - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Sept 14th - East Aurora, NY - Borderland Music Festival 2024
Oct 1st - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre
Oct 3rd - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
Oct 5th - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room
Oct 7th - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom
Oct 8th - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
Oct 9th - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
Oct 11th - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Oct 12th - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
Oct 13th - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
Oct 15th - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Oct 17th - Austin, TX - Emo’s
Oct 26th - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom%
% Support from Josiah & The Bonnevilles & Travis Linville
1. Talker
2. Bad Luck
3. Simple
4. Higher Than Most
5. Coming To Town
6. In Between
7. Longstanding Misunderstanding
8. Sometimes
9. Tomorrow
10. Themselves
11. Waiting On You
12. What Were You Waiting For
