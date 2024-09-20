Wilderado Release 'Talker' LP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wilderado rediscover their way on new full-length studio album Talker out now via Bright Antenna Records. The band – Max Rainer (lead singer, guitarist), Tyler Wimpee (guitarist, vocals), Justin Kila (drums) – leaned into their Tulsa, Oklahoma roots on the new album, which is their second LP and was produced by James McAlister (The National, Gracie Abrams) and Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens) in Copelin’s Norman, OK studio. The result is a more confessional record by three musicians embracing what they love and where they came from, while reframing their purpose and broadening their perspective.

Along with the Talker album today, Wilderado is releasing the official music video for “Higher Than Most” – watch HERE. Directed by Erica Snyder, the clip digs into the song’s storyline of the touring musician dealing with the difficulties of adjusting between life on the road and life at home. Snyder delved into the themes of loneliness and vulnerability while trying to paint a relatable picture of what it’s like to be an artist.

“What I love is: the song is about masking loneliness, claiming to be alright when you’re not and the risk held in waiting too long to reach out. The video successfully shows the band alone, the bartender alone, the man alone and ultimately the viewer is left having to ride alone in the car witnessing what life on the road can feel like.”– Max Rainer on “Higher Than Most”

Like all of Wilderado’s music, Talker blurs the boundaries between genres, creating a multi-sided sound — soft-hued and subdued one moment; anthemic and buoyant the next — that defies categorization. “We've always had an eclectic catalog and an ‘anything goes’ mentality, where the only thing that matters is the song itself,” Rainer says. Appropriately, the songs are the real stars of Talker. “A lot of our first LP was about being on the road, and I didn’t want to regurgitate that same idea on our new album. Instead, I decided to get confessional and vulnerable.”

In addition to writing songs with his two bandmates Rainer branched out on Talker, writing with the British band Flyte on a few album tracks including “Longstanding Misunderstanding.” When asked about this Rainer shared, “A big part of my growing process with this album was learning to ask for help, which isn't easy for me to do,” he admits. “But it turned out so beautiful, every time I did.”

On Talker Wilderado is chasing after honesty and they’ve hit a new stride, fueling themselves up on sharp songwriting and adventurous arrangements before setting off toward some new horizon. This is Wilderado at their best: inspired, invigorated, and answering to nobody but themselves.

Wilderado’s expansive indie rock fuses soaring vocals and rumbling guitars with an open-road, Americana-inspired feel. Since first forming, they have been steadily building a passionate fan base, accruing 200+ MILLION streams and 3+ MILLION monthly listeners across platforms and their live following has continued to grow each year. Talker will follow the band’s self-titled debut full-length that was released in October 2021 via Bright Antenna Records and led to their Late Night TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and AM TV Debut on CBS Saturday Morning. Spring 2023 had Wilderado touring with My Morning Jacket and releasing Wilderado Live – their first ever live LP featuring career spanning songs including “Surefire” and “Head Right” (two Top 10 Alt Radio hits from Wilderado) along with several older songs including “Wheat” and “Morning Light” as well as fan favorite “Rubble to Rubble.” For the most up-to-date information visit HERE.

Talker – Tracklisting

1. Talker

2. Bad Luck

3. Simple

4. Higher Than Most

5. Coming To Town

6. In Between

7. Longstanding Misunderstanding

8. Sometimes

9. Tomorrow

10. Themselves

11. Waiting On You

12. What Were You Waiting For

October Headline Tour Dates w/Ethan Tasch & The Takes

Oct 1st - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

Oct 3rd - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Oct 5th - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

Oct 7th - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom

Oct 8th - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

Oct 9th - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Oct 11th - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Oct 12th - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

Oct 13th - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

Oct 15th - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Oct 17th - Austin, TX - Emo’s

Oct 26th - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom%

% Support from Josiah & The Bonnevilles & Travis Linville

Photo credit: Erica Snyder

