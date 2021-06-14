Whitney Cummings Announces 'Touch Me' Comedy Tour

Comedian Whitney Cummings has announced dates for her upcoming "Touch Me" stand up comedy tour. The fall leg of the tour will span more than 25 cities and will feature Cummings' signature take on the current culture and the return to touring after the COVID-19 pandemic. "Touch Me" is a play on Cummings most recent Netflix special, "Can I Touch It" and will destigmatize and celebrate the importance of being together again after over 14 months of isolation. The beautiful thing about the phrase "Touch Me", is that it has multiple meanings: the most obvious of course, is physical touch but there is also being touched emotionally, intellectually, spiritually and Cummings will cover it all.

Over the past few months while larger theaters have been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Whitney has been touring the United States, workshopping her new material in smaller rooms in preparation for her massive "Touch Me" theatre tour. During these creative workshopping sessions, Cummings has been engaging with her audience through her stand up, but also through physical touch- hugs, dancing, playful antics, etc. As the most prominent female voice in standup comedy, the "Touch Me" tour will be a big ole' party and celebration of LIFE! The material is deeply personal, reflecting on the changes the pandemic brought to her life and her observations of today's society.

"Over the past year, I've had a lot of time to drink but also to work on ways to connect with comedy fans through my podcast and social media, and even though we've all been so far away from each other, I feel closer than ever to the people who follow me. I went from putting out a well-polished hour comedy special every couple years to sharing my personal life daily and frankly, secrets I shouldn't even tell my therapist. I can't wait to get back in venues with comedy fans and get every other disease besides Covid," says Cummings.

Tickets for the "Touch Me" tour will go on sale on Friday, June 18th at 10AM local time. Pre-sale tickets will be available to fans on Wednesday, June 16 at 10am - Friday, June 18 at 9:59am local time for those following Whitney on her various social platforms. For rescheduled shows, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates listed below. For tickets and more information please visit WhitneyCummings.com.

A link to Whitney's announcement video can be found HERE.

"TOUCH ME" Tour Dates:

Dates: City: Venues:

9/10/2021 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

9/11/2021 Clearwater, FL 7:00PM: Capitol Theatre

9/11/2021 Clearwater, FL 9:30PM: Capitol Theatre

9/18/2021 Miami, OK Buffalo Run

9/24/2021 San Luis Obispo, CA Fremont Theatre

9/25/2021 Sacramento, CA Crest Theatre

10/1/2021 Mashantucket, CT Fox Theater

10/2/2021 Boston, MA 7:00PM: The Wilbur

10/2/2021 Boston, MA 9:45PM: The Wilbur

10/8/2021 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse

10/9/2021 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse

10/14/2021 Riverside, IA Riverside Event Center

10/15/2021 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place

10/22/2021 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

10/23/2021 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

11/4/2021 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

11/5/2021 Atlanta, GA 7:00PM: Center Stage

11/5/2021 Atlanta, GA 10:00PM: Center Stage

11/6/2021 Atlantic City, NJ The Music Box

11/12/2021 Coral Springs, FL Coral Springs Center For The Arts

11/13/2021 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Café Orlando

11/17/2021 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/18/2021 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/19/2021 Green Bay, WI Meyer Theatre

11/20/2021 Minneapolis, MN 7:30PM: Pantages Theatre

11/20/2021 Minneapolis, MN 9:45PM: Pantages Theatre

12/3/2021 Boise, ID Egyptian Theatre

12/4/2021 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

12/9/2021 Columbus, OH Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

12/10/2021 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater

12/11/2021 Chicago, IL 7:00PM: The Vic Theatre

12/11/2021 Chicago, IL 10:00PM: The Vic Theatre

1/28/2022 Nashville, TN The Polk Theatre