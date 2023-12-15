Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' Claims the UK No.1 Spot for the Fifth Time and Turns 6x Platinum

To celebrate the band's enduring legacy spanning over 40 years, WHAM! are releasing two limited edition singles - on 7” green vinyl and on CD.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

Britain's best-loved duo WHAM! have claimed the Official UK Number 1 chart position with ‘Last Christmas' for the second consecutive week - a chart first for ‘Last Christmas'. 

This is now the fifth time the track has topped the Official UK Chart. Speaking to the Official Charts Company, Andrew Ridgeley said: “Christmas has indeed come early in 2023. I'm delighted that Last Christmas has once again reached the zenith of the Official Singles Chart, continuing a bit of a trend in the 2020s. Long may that continue! Merry Christmas, Happy New Year… and thank you!”. 

The iconic Christmas song from George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, has now achieved the remarkable status of 6x platinum in the United Kingdom and United States. So far the song has had over 1.6 Billion streams worldwide.

To celebrate the band's enduring legacy spanning over 40 years, WHAM! are releasing two limited edition singles - on 7" green vinyl and on CD, out today here. This will be the first time 'Last Christmas' has been available as a standalone CD single, along with the original artwork.

This year WHAM! launched on TikTok, and in 2024 the band will celebrate the 40th anniversary of ‘Last Christmas'.

WHAM! Last Christmas – Limited Edition 7” Green Vinyl 

Side A

  1. Last Christmas 

Side B

  1. Everything She Wants (Edit) 

WHAM! Last Christmas  - Limited Edition 4-Track CD Single

  1. Last Christmas (Single Version)  
  2. Everything She Wants  
  3. Last Christmas (Pudding Mix) 
  4. Everything She Wants (Remix) 
