Wes Nelson Releases New Single 'Yellow' After Social Media Demand

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Wes Nelson narrates meeting the love of his life in latest pop-infused single, 'Yellow'. Known for his meteoric rise in music, amassing over 1.3 billion global streams and delivering hit singles across 10 countries, the star’s connection to music is unstoppable.

Wes has seen an astonishing reaction to 'Yellow' already. Thousands of fans have been demanding to hear the full track daily. It’s a truly joyful track that draws from a pivotal moment in Wes's life – his first date with his girlfriend at a Coldplay concert. The song offers a glimpse into Wes's private life through the lens of his writing.

"This is one of the most personal songs I've ever written," says Wes of the brand new single. "Some of my past relationships have been in the public eye and on social media, but this one I've kept private. This song is the first and only time I’ll be sharing a glimpse of it. I finished writing it just before my UK tour, posted some clips online, and people were singing it back word for word at every show, which blew my mind. I can't wait to get it out there and for everyone to hear the final version."

Wes’ path to stardom has been anything but ordinary. Before captivating audiences as a musician, Wes balanced a promising football career, Muay Thai kickboxing, and a role as a Nuclear System Design Engineer. Despite his success in these areas, his passion for music always shone brightest.

Wes’s debut single, 'See Nobody,' featuring Hardy Caprio, achieved UK platinum status and peaked at #3 on the UK charts. Subsequent collaborations with artists such as Yxng Bane ('Nice To Meet Ya') and Clean Bandit ('Drive') garnered hundreds of millions of streams and charted internationally. ‘Abracadabra’ with Craig David was a big Top 40 number 1 earlier this year and recent single 'Barcelona', created with production duo Billen Ted, reimagined an early 2000s classic and further demonstrated his versatility as an artist.

"Music is the only thing that really resonated," Wes reflects. "This is not a passion project, a whim, or a gimmick. I’m in this for the long haul."

