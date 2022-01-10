Weatherstate Releases New Single 'Headstone'

Weymouth punk band Weatherstate is excited to kick off the new year with their new single "Headstone." A softer punk track, fans can listen to "Headstone" below.

The single is the latest from Weatherstate's forthcoming album Never Better, set to be released on February 11, 2022 via European label Rude Records (Saves The Day, Less Than Jake, The Maine). To pre-order Never Better, click here.

"Probably the second softest song on the record, and not being as morbid as the name might suggest, 'Headstone' is about trying to make something out of ourselves in the time we have here," the band shares. "It's okay to go through periods of life unhappy and that's what makes the good bits all the better. 'Catch me I don't want to come down' specifically relates to friends being around when you need a safety net, and how important it is to have the support network that can get you through those monotonous times. We're only around here for so long, and that's the way it is, we shouldn't beat ourselves up too much, and it's completely okay to sometimes just roll with the punches."

Weymouth punk band Weatherstate are back with a bang in 2021. Since releasing their debut album Born A Cynic via Failure By Design Records in 2019, the band have been busy playing gigs (both IRL when that was allowed and on the internet when it was necessary) and continually working on new music. Their hooky, melodic riffs, 90s throwback feel with a modern twist and hard-working DIY ethic caught the attention of awesome independent label Rude Records, who are set to release the band's second album in 2021.

Led by vocalist and guitarist Harry Hoskins, Weatherstate's line-up is completed by guitarist Callan Milward, Joe Hogan on bass, and drummer Toby Wrobel. They've risen to the challenges that COVID has posed and, whilst the pandemic threw a bit of a spanner in the works, the band have been working with Four Year Strong's Alan Day to produce new songs with them, albeit remotely. "I feel Alan really taught us a lot about how to approach a song and see the potential in having an open mind on songwriting," enthuses Callan about the process and connection. "We really wanted to level up and evolve as a band. He's a super talented dude and has great vision in the potential of new music."

"It goes without saying but doing everything remotely has been a massive challenge and an interesting obstacle to overcome," continues Callan. "Especially for us, as we have been pretty traditionalist when it comes to writing. I feel we handled it in the best way we could, considering the international side of things too. With pre-production, we had to have some late nights because of the time-zone differences. Neil Kennedy at The Ranch really nailed the engineering and Alan smashed the mix over in the States. All I can say is that you can work miracles over Zoom these days."

Listen to the new single here: