We Were Sharks Sign to Revival Recordings

Canadian punks, We Were Sharks, are excited to announce that they have with Revival Recordings!

On the recent signing, the band shares, "A new chapter brings a new team, a new family and new friends. Our summer was hard spent working hard to find a home for WWS that would support us as much as we supported it. Our intent was to create something new, something we all could be proud of and bring it to a group that could appreciate our music for what it is (not a predetermined notion of what it should be).

"We are very excited to begin the next chapter of WWS with Revival Recordings. They are a great group of people, who are just as excited for our future as we are."

We Were Sharks will be hitting the road for a North American tour, kicking off next week on October 17 in Las Vegas, NV, and wrapping up on November 15 in Lakewood, OH. The band will be playing shows with Assuming We Survive and Never Loved. The band will additionally be playing the final day of The Fest, Gainesville's annual music festival on November 3. For a full list of tour dates, please see below. Tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased here.

Additionally on tour, the band will be giving away an autographed guitar. Fans can enter at the merch table at each show, or online via https://orcd.co/weweresharks. The winner will be chosen and announced at the end of tour.

The We Were Sharks story is one of tenacity and passion, being told with catchy vocal hooks and crunchy guitar riffs. Since 2011 these Canadians have been dedicating their lives to pumping out tunes and tearing apart highways. With a recently solidified five-man lineup We Were Sharks are poised to pop.



Based in Ottawa and collecting members from the far reaches of Eastern Canada, We Were Sharks continue to wield the full-force of Canadian alternative music. Through a penchant for blending melodic harmony with powerful dissonance they continue to produce infectious music. Even though these boys already have a lot of mileage under their belts, their book is far from written.

For more information, please visit http://www.weweresharks.com/

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Oct 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards

Oct 18 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

Oct 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Loading Dock

Oct 22 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

Oct 23 - Kansas City, MO @ 18th Street Union

Oct 24 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen^

Oct 25 - Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary^

Oct 26 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's^

Oct 27 - Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club^

Oct 29 - Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East^

Oct 30 - New York, NY @ Arlene's Grocery^

Oct 31 - Scranton, PA @ Stage West^

Nov 01 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506^

Nov 02 - Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Old Bar^

Nov 03 - Gainesville, FL @ The Fest*

Nov 05 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

Nov 06 - Odessa, TX @ Cactus House

Nov 08 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock

Nov 09 - Fresno, CA @ Full Circle Olympic

Nov 10 - San Diego, CA @ Soma Sidestage

Nov 13 - Indianapolis, IN @ Irving Theater

Nov 15 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's

*We Were Sharks only

^with Never Loved





