We The Kings Announces New Single & Signs to Graveboy Records

“Alien” is set to be released on October 27.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

We The Kings Announces New Single & Signs to Graveboy Records

Alt rock band We The Kings have announced their forthcoming single “Alien” set to be released on October 27 via Graveboy Records. Pre-save “Alien” here

“Alien” is the start of a new chapter for the group, marking the first release on their new label, Graveboy Records, which is owned and operated by Emo Nite founders T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed.

Produced by the band’s own Travis Clark, “Alien” is a song about belonging and finding one’s place in the world. Following all of the recent alien sightings and stories - Clark felt it was the perfect analogy to describe his overarching feelings of not fitting in.

This lifelong awareness stemming from sports, academics, and even the pop punk scene as a whole left Clark feeling alone. The Florida natives finally found their crowd of misfits after starting the band, only to be further labeled in a league of their own.

This theme of not fitting into conventional molds has been a guiding factor for the group and their following. The track is dedicated to those still figuring it out, finding their way in the world, and pushing past societal barriers, just as they are.

“We’re all just a bunch of kids who feel like aliens searching for the answer to the question - ‘does anybody else feel like I do’” shares Clark. “Every few albums or so I get a strong feeling about a song. It’s hard to explain, but the last 2 times I felt this way were with ‘Check Yes Juliet’ and ‘Sad Song’. I have that same feeling about “Alien” so only time will tell what that means!

Tapping into their early 2000’s sound, We The Kings mix their nostalgic, warm vocals and captivating riffs with modernity to create a relatable track that listeners can find themselves in.

About We The Kings

We The Kings’ storied career has been marked by a deep reciprocity between the band and their fans. When the group — Travis Clark (vocals/guitar), Hunter Thomsen (guitar), Danny Duncan (drums), Charles Trippy (bass) and Coley O’Toole (keyboard, guitar) — broke out of Bradenton, Florida in 2007 with “Check Yes Juliet,” one of the most iconic songs of the late ’00s pop-punk movement, millions of listeners around the world instantly fell in love with their buoyant spirit and emotionally poignant songwriting.

Since then they’ve gone on to release eight albums with singles like “Sad Song,” “Heaven Can Wait,” “We'll Be A Dream (feat. DemiLovato)” and Say You Like Me and more. Over the course of their career the band has built a loyal fan base, leading to packed tours, multiple RIAA certified Gold & Platinum Records, and hundreds of millions of music streams.



