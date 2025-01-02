Wayne Osmond, Member of The Osmonds, Passes Away at 73

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Wayne Osmond, one of the members of The Osmond Brothers musical group, has passed away at age 73 from a stroke. He is survived by his eight siblings.

Wayne's brother Merrill, another member of the group, posted a tribute to the musician on Facebook. "I’ve never known a man that had more humility," Merrill said in the post. "A man with absolute no guile. An individual that was quick to forgive and had the ability to show unconditional love to everyone he ever met."

The Osmonds- made up of siblings Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Marie, and Jimmy- started as the Osmond Brothers barbershop quartet. They made their television debut on The Andy Williams Show, following several gigs in Disneyland.

After their star residency on The Andy Williams Show from 1962 to 1969, the group grew to prominence in the cultural zeitgeist leading to the arrival of The Donny & Marie Show, a popular variety TV show from 1976 to 1979. The Osmonds had a remarkable career recording chart-topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record-breaking TV shows. The group has sold over 100 million records worldwide and won 59 Gold & Platinum awards.

2022 saw the world premiere of a musical based on their lives and music careers. The Osmonds: A New Musical with a story by Jay Osmond tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits, decade after decade.

The musical features a list of 1970s anthems, including One Bad Apple, Down by the Lazy River, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Love Me for a Reason, (We're) Having a Party, Puppy Love, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses and many more.

