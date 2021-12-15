Waxahatchee Shares 'Tomorrow' From EL DEAFO Soundtrack

Waxahatchee, the acclaimed project of Katie Crutchfield, shares "Tomorrow," a new single from her original El Deafo soundtrack, produced by Rob Barbato. Based on The New York Times Best Seller, El Deafo is a new animated show premiering January 7th exclusively on Apple TV+. The show follows Cece, who after losing her hearing, learns to navigate school and new friends, all through the help of her superhero alter ego named El Deafo.

Of the soundtrack, Crutchfield says "I'm so happy to finally announce an amazing project I had the honor of being a part of. Last year I wrote some original music for a new show on Apple TV+ called El Deafo, based on the book of the same name by a true hero, Cece Bell. Myself along with Rob Barbato spent a few months arranging and recording these tunes and it was an amazing experience all around."

Waxahatchee will continue her extensive run of touring off the back of her critically acclaimed album Saint Cloud next year. The tour includes a headline run plus dates supporting Haim and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. All dates below.

Written immediately in the period following her decision to get sober, Saint Cloud is an unflinching self-examination. From a moment of reckoning in Barcelona to a tourist trap in Tennessee to a painful confrontation on Arkadelphia Road, from a nostalgic jaunt down 7th Street in New York City to the Mississippi Gulf, Crutchfield creates a sense of place for her soul-baring tales, a longtime staple of her storytelling. This raw, exposed narrative terrain is aided by a shift in sonic arrangements as well.

Listen to the new track here:

Tour Dates

Jan 17- 21 Riviera Maya, MX @ Wilco's Sky Blue Sky at Hard Rock Riviera Maya

2/3/2022 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

2/4/2022 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn (sold out!)

2/5/2022 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

2/6/2022 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

2/7/2022 Richmond, VA @ The National

2/9/2022 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

2/10/2022 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

2/11/2022 Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

2/12/2022 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

2/14/2022 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

2/15/2022 Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

2/17/2022 Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Corona

2/18/2022 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

2/19/2022 Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church

2/20/2022 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (sold out!)

2/21/2022 Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

4/10/2022 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer (sold out!)

4/11/2022 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer (sold out!)

4/12/2022 Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street

4/13/2022 Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

4/15/2022 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

4/16/2022 Memphis, TN @ Growlers

4/18/2022 Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge

4/19/2022 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

4/21/2022 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

4/23/2022 Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

4/24/2022 Boulder, CO @ Bluebird Music Festival

4/27/2022 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

5/1/2022 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

5/3/2022 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (sold out!)

5/4/2022 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/13/2022 Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

6/21/2022 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

2/4 - 4/23 w/ Madi Diaz

4/27 - 5/1 w/ Haim

5/3 - 5/13 w/ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit