Watch: Erin Duvall Releases New Single And Lyric Video 'Too Little, Too Late'

Singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur Erin Duvall has released her Valentine's Day single and lyric video, "Too Little, Too Late." The fierce country artist knows how to deliver a song about choosing personal happiness and supporting love even when it fails you. This song is a brutally honest story that sends a bold message about being a little too late for an unrequited relationship.

The hell-bent singer out of Dallas, Texas, shares her artistry from past experiences and shows the resilience to bounce back from adversity and grow with grace in the face of a challenge. Erin says, "'Too Little Too Late' was written for anyone that has gone through a difficult relationship and needed to find their way out. It was a very cathartic process for me to get these words out on the page. The song is a delicate dance working through the emotions of love, aversion, and finally freedom. I wanted to feel the weight of the drums to match my pain, the strum of the guitar to echo my shame, and the openness of the bridge to allow me to finally find my wings and soar." Collectively, Erin has grown to embrace "The Three Faces of Erin": Music, Motherhood, and Entrepreneurship, as a way of finding what inspires her and finding pure inner happiness.

"Too Little, Too Late" sets Erin apart as she shares her truthful perspective on heartbreak and broken dreams. As a mother of four, the singer-songwriter celebrates the journey she has been through and the ups and downs that led her to who she is today. "The weight of the wrong person in your life can be crippling. It can strip you of who you are supposed to be and clip your wings down from allowing you to fly. The right partner lifts you up and soars next to you. The right partner walks with you hand in hand, making the hardest of times manageable and the best of times even that more sweet. We all deserve to be happy, whether that is in the right relationship with a partner or in the right relationship with ourselves," adds Erin.

Produced by Terry Baker and Simeon Baker from Baker Brother's Music, "Too Little, Too Late" speaks about the real fine line between love and hate. "We all deserve to be loved. We all deserve to find the right partner. My parents are celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary this year! I celebrate love, I choose love, and I support love! However, when one knows it is not the right fit, when you feel pulled down instead of lifted up, when it is physically draining, then one should choose personal happiness. Because you must be happy with yourself to find the right relationship. You have better relationships with everyone across the board when you are personally centered and free. So this song's for you! Say "Too Little, Too Late" to those that dim your light and don't give you the freedom to soar to great heights. You are amazing and deserve nothing less," says Erin.

Raised on country, blues, gospel, and rock 'n' roll, Erin finds her artistic creativity through her musical inspirations, such as Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, George Strait, Shania Twain and Reba McEntire. Erin's latest single and music video release, "Walking Country Song," was featured as one of the Top Country Music Videos of the Week on Taste of Country, alongside other artists, including Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood, Chase Rice, and Tenille Arts. For the highly anticipated single and lyric video "Too Little, Too Late," Erin takes solace in the fact that those mistakes and life lessons have all been part of her chaotic yet refined journey.

About Erin Duvall

There are many roles women play on a daily basis, creating a need for several different faces that each resemble the role authentically. Erin Duvall's intention is to show you all of her roles and "faces'' via her successful mediums of Music, Motherhood and Entrepreneurship. Collectively - "The Three Faces of Erin''. She aims to have you unmask your "faces'', embrace your roles and find what inspires you.

The Texas-born singer-songwriter, Erin Duvall, was raised on a foundation of country, blues, gospel, and rock 'n' roll. Erin's unique approach to music has drawn comparisons to singers like Janis Joplin, Natalie Maines, and Susan Tedeschi. As the fourth of five children in her family, Erin learned to advocate for herself and what she wanted at an early age, which was to always perform. By delivering raspy country vocals, Erin sets herself apart from other women in today's country music scene. She belts, teases, and soars into listeners' ears with her roadhouse bluesy tunes and the sultry sounds of her vocals.

Erin's debut album, Out of Focus, was recorded in 2010 with producer and songwriter Rob Giles. Rob Giles is a singer-songwriter known for his solo work, along with working with Andy Summers of the Police and the band The Rescues.

Taking a pause to become a mother to four beautiful children, and, as a single mother, she knows the importance of hard work and following your dreams. Currently, Erin is working with Terry and Simeon Baker of Baker Brothers Music. With over 30 years of experience, they have worked with Michael McDonald, Aretha Franklin, Kirk Franklin, Patty Austin, Wayne Newton, and Bishop TD Jakes, to name a few. Together they are working to perfectly blend country, gospel, and rock 'n' roll into one sound, showcasing the music that was rooted in Erin's upbringing.

The story of Erin Duvall has taken her around the sun twice and led her back to her passion for music time and time again. As a mompreneur, Erin is the creator and founder of the children's animated character Aunty E, who teaches children about all types of music. The exciting animated world of Aunty E started in 2006 with producer Billy Henry. Billy has worked with prominent acts like The Chicks, Courtyard Hounds, Fleetwood Mac, and Shakira.The project is very near and dear to Erin's heart, and she is excited to share the progress with all of you as she revamps it. Aunty E now features over twenty characters, a book series, and an album.

As an influential philanthropist, Erin Duvall and her sister, Molly Duvall Thomas, founded a multimedia brand known as Sisters of Red. Sharing their love of fashion, design, travel, and all things real and beautiful, Sisters of Red started in 2017 as a creative outlet to share their inspiration. As a sister-duo, the two share a passion for giving to help make a difference in the lives of others.

"I have grown up with two very strong examples of family first, hard work, and giving back. So now, as a single mother of four, I feel very strongly to leave a legacy behind for my children that makes them proud," says Duvall. With the passion that burns inside Erin Duvall, she will excel in all aspects of her career, especially in an ever-increasing world of burn-outs and flashes that dispense as quickly as the wick is lit.

Press Quotes

"When we truly love and respect ourselves, we're free from doubt and endless worry. We begin to live from the heart, emanate happiness, and walk in confidence. That confidence is electric and acts like a powerful magnet to draw that partner that completes you emotionally and physically, not the partner that drained you and didn't respect your love.To that person I say...One day you're going to remember me and how much I loved you...then you're going to say to yourself... "What the hell was I thinking...YEP...It's TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE" - Terry Baker, Award-winning musician touring with Kirk Franklin and Bishop T.D. Jakes

'"Too Little, Too Late' is one of those country songs that can only be driven with funky guitar lines and a solid backbeat. It lyrically SCREAMS...of a Strong, Courageous Person that loves themselves enough to just walk away!!!! - Simeon Baker of Baker Brothers Music

