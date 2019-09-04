Watch Alec Benjamin Perform 'JESUS IN LA' on Fallon!

Yesterday, platinum-certified singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin took the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a mesmerizing rendition of his current single "Jesus in LA" for the first time on national television. Watch below.

Last week, Benjamin unveiled a beautiful new video for his song "Must Have Been The Wind." The new video for the track - which was dubbed by TIME as "one of [Benjamin's] sweetest [songs] yet" - was directed by Conner Evert and is now streaming at Alec's official YouTube channel. Both "Jesus in LA" and "Must Have Been The Wind" follow the release of Benjamin's critically acclaimed debut mixtape NARRATED FOR YOU and a sold-out North American headline tour, which included him being joined on-stage in Los Angeles by his childhood idol John Mayer.

This fall will see 25-year-old Alec Benjamin embarking on his biggest North American headlining shows to date. On October 9 he'll perform an already SOLD-OUT show at the legendary Fonda Theatrein Los Angeles, with a second show added October 10 and on October 25 he perform at New York City's Terminal 5. For more details and tickets go to: https://alecbenjamin.com.

Watch the video from the Tonight Show below.

ALEC BENJAMIN - 2019 LIVE DATES

09/15 - Del Mar, CA - Kaaboo Festival

10/09 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre *SOLD-OUT*

10/10 - Los Angeles - The Fonda Theatre

10/25 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/3 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia Club

11/6 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

11/7 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset (Klubben)

11/9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Grey Hall

11/10 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

11/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso *SOLD OUT*

11/12 - Brussels, Belgium - Salle de la Madeleine

11/15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Palac Akropolis

11/16 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal Club

11/18 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

11/19 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

11/20 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali

11/22 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

11/23 - Warsaw, Poland - Hybrydy

11/25 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

11/26 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire *SOLD OUT*

11/28 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre





