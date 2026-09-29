Wasia Project to Launch Spring 2027 North American Tour

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Rising duo Wasia Project, siblings Will Gao and Olivia Hardy, will embark on their North American headline tour, 'Nocturne Live – 2027,' next spring with stops at New York City's Brooklyn Steel, Los Angeles' The Wiltern, Chicago's Vic Theatre, Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall, among many others.

The new shows will follow their most extensive U.K. and European headline tour to date, set for this fall.

Tickets will be available for Artist pre-sale this Thursday, October 1 at 10:00a.m. local, with general on-sale following on Friday, October 2 at 10:00a.m local. Full details can be found at www.wasiaproject.com/#live.

The tour follows last week's release of the duo's anticipated debut album, Nocturne, via AWAL Recordings. Produced by longtime collaborator St. Francis Hotel (Adele, Little Simz, Arcade Fire), Nocturne marks a major step forward in the duo's creative evolution. Across the album's 12 tracks, Gao and Hardy lean into a more cathartic and emotionally charged sound that explores youth and identity, while continuing to dissolve the boundaries between genres and craft music that feels both deeply personal and collectively resonant.

'Our debut album Nocturne is a collection of songs that take us on a journey through the night,' shares the duo. 'A space and time where feelings and emotions play in a world of extremes. From the electric connection of a nightclub, to the isolation of a sleepless night, we present a piece of work that serves as a sanctuary for those moments in our lives, hoping to bridge the borders between ourselves and each other.'

Previously unveiled album tracks include 'Vogue,' 'Whale Call,' 'Bleeding Gold' and '2515,' the latter of which i-D described as 'moving toward something darker and a little more confrontational.' 'Vogue,' 'Bleeding Gold' and '2515' each received their first play as Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1's New Music Show with Jack Saunders, and 'Whale Call' made its debut in Netflix's Heartstopper Forever.

Hailed as 'a fast-rising youth pop phenomenon' by British Vogue and praised by The Guardian for their 'modern jazz and indie with a wisdom beyond their years,' Wasia Project has built a devoted audience with their distinctive, genre-defying blend of classical and contemporary pop. The new music follows the 2025 single, 'Letters From The Day,' and 2024's acclaimed Isotope EP, which earned praise from Wonderland, EUPHORIA, Clash Music and more.

The project fueled sold-out headline tours across the U.K. and U.S., including two nights at both Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre and New York City's Irving Plaza, along with a show at New York City's legendary Blue Note. The duo has also shared stages with Laufey, Tom Odell and Rachel Chinouriri.

Formed in 2019, the London-based siblings draw on their Chinese-British heritage and classical music training to craft a distinctly global sound that explores themes of youth, identity and connection. The duo has been championed by British Vogue, The Guardian, NPR, GQ, DIY and Rolling Stone, and have graced the covers of NME, BRICKS, Dork and Notion.

Nocturne Track List

1. 2515

2. Vogue

3. Whale Call

4. Bleeding Gold

5. Voices In My Head

6. Even If I Tried

7. Sunken Quay

8. Strike Me Down From Heaven

9. Moon Goddess

10. Stay

11. Nightingale

12. Wildfire

Wasia Project Live

November 4––Glasgow, U.K.––Swg3 Galvanizers

November 6––Manchester, U.K.––New Century Hall

November 7––Leeds, U.K.––Leeds Beckett Student Union

November 8––Birmingham, U.K.––O2 Institute

November 10––Bristol, U.K.––O2 Academy

November 11––London, U.K.––Roundhouse

November 20––Paris, FR––Elysee Montmarte

November 22––Brussels, BE––La Madeleine

November 23––Amsterdam, NLD––Melkweg

November 25––Berlin, DE––Astra Kulthurhaus

March 2––San Francisco, CA––The Castro Theatre

March 3––Los Angeles, CA––The Wiltern

March 5––San Diego, CA––House of Blues

March 6––Phoenix, AZ––Crescent Ballroom

March 9––Austin, TX––Brushy Street Commons

March 10––Dallas, TX––The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

March 12––Minneapolis, MN––Fine Line

March 13––Chicago, IL––Vic Theatre

March 16––Toronto, ON––Danforth Music Hall

March 17––Montreal, QC––Theatre Fairmount

March 19––Boston, MA––Paradise Rock Club

March 20––Philadelphia, PA––Theatre of Living Arts

March 22––Washington, D.C.––9:30 Club

March 24––Brooklyn, NY––Brooklyn Steel

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