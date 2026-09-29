Wasia Project to Launch Spring 2027 North American Tour
The tour will include stops at Brooklyn Steel, The Wiltern, Vic Theatre, 9:30 Club, and Danforth Music Hall among other venues.
Rising duo Wasia Project, siblings Will Gao and Olivia Hardy, will embark on their North American headline tour, 'Nocturne Live – 2027,' next spring with stops at New York City's Brooklyn Steel, Los Angeles' The Wiltern, Chicago's Vic Theatre, Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall, among many others.
The new shows will follow their most extensive U.K. and European headline tour to date, set for this fall.
Tickets will be available for Artist pre-sale this Thursday, October 1 at 10:00a.m. local, with general on-sale following on Friday, October 2 at 10:00a.m local. Full details can be found at www.wasiaproject.com/#live.
The tour follows last week's release of the duo's anticipated debut album, Nocturne, via AWAL Recordings. Produced by longtime collaborator St. Francis Hotel (Adele, Little Simz, Arcade Fire), Nocturne marks a major step forward in the duo's creative evolution. Across the album's 12 tracks, Gao and Hardy lean into a more cathartic and emotionally charged sound that explores youth and identity, while continuing to dissolve the boundaries between genres and craft music that feels both deeply personal and collectively resonant.
'Our debut album Nocturne is a collection of songs that take us on a journey through the night,' shares the duo. 'A space and time where feelings and emotions play in a world of extremes. From the electric connection of a nightclub, to the isolation of a sleepless night, we present a piece of work that serves as a sanctuary for those moments in our lives, hoping to bridge the borders between ourselves and each other.'
Previously unveiled album tracks include 'Vogue,' 'Whale Call,' 'Bleeding Gold' and '2515,' the latter of which i-D described as 'moving toward something darker and a little more confrontational.' 'Vogue,' 'Bleeding Gold' and '2515' each received their first play as Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1's New Music Show with Jack Saunders, and 'Whale Call' made its debut in Netflix's Heartstopper Forever.
Hailed as 'a fast-rising youth pop phenomenon' by British Vogue and praised by The Guardian for their 'modern jazz and indie with a wisdom beyond their years,' Wasia Project has built a devoted audience with their distinctive, genre-defying blend of classical and contemporary pop. The new music follows the 2025 single, 'Letters From The Day,' and 2024's acclaimed Isotope EP, which earned praise from Wonderland, EUPHORIA, Clash Music and more.
The project fueled sold-out headline tours across the U.K. and U.S., including two nights at both Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre and New York City's Irving Plaza, along with a show at New York City's legendary Blue Note. The duo has also shared stages with Laufey, Tom Odell and Rachel Chinouriri.
Formed in 2019, the London-based siblings draw on their Chinese-British heritage and classical music training to craft a distinctly global sound that explores themes of youth, identity and connection. The duo has been championed by British Vogue, The Guardian, NPR, GQ, DIY and Rolling Stone, and have graced the covers of NME, BRICKS, Dork and Notion.
Nocturne Track List
1. 2515
2. Vogue
3. Whale Call
5. Voices In My Head
6. Even If I Tried
7. Sunken Quay
8. Strike Me Down From Heaven
9. Moon Goddess
10. Stay
11. Nightingale
12. Wildfire
Wasia Project Live
November 4––Glasgow, U.K.––Swg3 Galvanizers
November 6––Manchester, U.K.––New Century Hall
November 7––Leeds, U.K.––Leeds Beckett Student Union
November 8––Birmingham, U.K.––O2 Institute
November 10––Bristol, U.K.––O2 Academy
November 11––London, U.K.––Roundhouse
November 20––Paris, FR––Elysee Montmarte
November 22––Brussels, BE––La Madeleine
November 23––Amsterdam, NLD––Melkweg
November 25––Berlin, DE––Astra Kulthurhaus
March 2––San Francisco, CA––The Castro Theatre
March 3––Los Angeles, CA––The Wiltern
March 5––San Diego, CA––House of Blues
March 6––Phoenix, AZ––Crescent Ballroom
March 9––Austin, TX––Brushy Street Commons
March 10––Dallas, TX––The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
March 12––Minneapolis, MN––Fine Line
March 13––Chicago, IL––Vic Theatre
March 16––Toronto, ON––Danforth Music Hall
March 17––Montreal, QC––Theatre Fairmount
March 19––Boston, MA––Paradise Rock Club
March 20––Philadelphia, PA––Theatre of Living Arts
March 22––Washington, D.C.––9:30 Club
March 24––Brooklyn, NY––Brooklyn Steel
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