Wars Share New Tracks 'Only Monsters' and 'A Fog Of Feeling'

Metal quintet Wars have announced the release of two brand new tracks, 'Only Monsters' and 'A Fog of Feeling'. The two songs are being released under the collective title 'Chapter One' and are the first installment of the band's second album A Hundred Shivers, which will be released next year.



Releasing an album in 'chapters' may be untraditional, yet according to vocalist Rob Vicars, that was part of the appeal, "It means we can wrap all our little communications around each individual selection of songs really tightly, and be creative in a tonne of different spaces, all over the course of this one record.



"To get to release what we've been working on, and even what we will be working on, over the course of this record, to be able to just keep putting this out as a persistent thing feels like the perfect complement to the way we write and create."



'Only Monsters' is the first single to be taken from A Hundred Shivers. The track is a commentary on the current climate of division we live in, underscored with powerful instrumentation. Watch the video here.



Vicars shares that dissecting this sensation of "bizarre helplessness" left a series of questions the band wanted to explore further in their work for the first time. "It's really the first time we've spoken about this sort of thing in our music and I'm excited to have it out there, and to get Chapter One opened."



The band have also released 'A Fog Of Feeling', which further introduces what the chapters of A Hundred Shivers will lead to. The new music follows As Within /// So Without, which served as the introduction to the narrative for their music.



"A Hundred Shivers began life as this expansion of the ideas we started with on the EP, 'As Within /// So Without', and it's grown and snaked even broader than we originally thought it might. That idea of internal chaos and disorder reflecting out onto the world around you remains, and we talk within that about the relentlessness of just existing in society now; the impact losing yourself has on those around you; escape; guilt; fear... We're still in awe of the fact we get a platform to go all in on these ideas and bring them out."



A Hundred Shivers is being produced by Matt O'Grady, who has also worked with Architects, Don Broco, Deaf Havana, and You and Me at Six.



The band will also be touring the UK this May with Area 11 and tickets are available here - http://bedlambookings.ticketline.co.uk/

May UK tour with Area 11

Thurs 21st - Factory 251, Manchester

Fri 22nd - Corporation, Sheffield

Sun 23rd - The Cookie, Leicester

Wed 27th - The Garage, Glasgow

Thurs 28th - Think Tank, Newcastle

Fri 29th - Boston Music Room, London

Sat 30th - Trinity Centre, Bristol





