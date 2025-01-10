Warren Zeiders Sets Double Album Release, Shares New Preview

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breakout star Warren Zeiders has announced his new album Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal, coming March 14 via Warner Records. The two-part, 20-track album is an introspection of heartbreak, personal growth and emotional healing through Zeiders’ signature gritty vocals and storytelling that strikes like a musical gut-punch.

Produced by Ross Copperman (Old Dominion Tyler Hubbard), Mike Elizondo (U2, Ed Sheeran) and Zeiders, the album features a collection of tracks co-penned by Zeiders and standout writers including Connor Mcdonough (Benson Boone, Joji), Ali Tamposi (Elton John, Dua Lipa), Mark Holmon (Morgan Wallen, Bailey Zimmerman), Feli Ferraro (Jelly Roll, BTS) and instrumentalists Craig Young (HARDY, Post Malone), Aaron Sterling (Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift) and more.

The album's latest preview, “Can A Heart Take” is an afflicted, musical autopsy of the heart. Written by Randy Montana (Riley Green, Luke Combs) Copperman, Ryan Beaver (Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton) and Zeiders, the track explores the limits of loss, with a single repeating notion – How much pain can a heart take? – echoing alongside guitar-backed vocals.

Throughout the creative process, Zeiders – a college-athlete-turned hitmaker – took an intimate, therapeutic approach to songwriting, reflecting on his personal relationships and skyrocket success. The new album encompasses the mental rollercoaster he experienced during his rapidly changing life and career – offering a cathartic exploration of love, loss and gratitude. From summer tune “Relapse” and anger-driven anthems like “Bad” and “Take It To the Grave,” to the introspective moments in “You For A Reason,” “Can A Heart Take” and "Withdrawal," every track pulses with fleeting feelings of love. Elsewhere on the album, tracks like “Crying Whiskey” and “Lies” counteract the hard-strung vulnerability, while pensive tracks like “Everything Comes To Go Away” personifies the album’s crux of love and loss.

After a breakthrough year fueled by the success of his first No. 1 single “Pretty Little Poison” and a win for CMT’s Breakthrough Male Video of the Year, Zeiders returns with his highly-anticipated sophomore album. In the Fall, Zeiders released a 10-track project Relapse, which was hailed by Billboard as a “heart-shattering arc” (Billboard) and introduced fans to rock-tinged anthems like the People’s Choice-nominated track "Betrayal” and title track “Relapse.” Zeiders capped his whirlwind year as one of country’s most exciting new voices with 35+ dates performing as direct-support on Jelly Roll’s The Beautifully Broken Tour and earning him seven coveted spots on Billboard’s 2024 year-end charts.

Next month, Zeiders will perform at the 2025 New Faces of Country Music showcase during the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, joining fellow rising stars Drew Baldridge, Ashley Cooke, Dasha and Zach Top. And, in March, he’ll headline the Houston Livestock and Rodeo.

Later this month, Zeiders will head out on his first-ever European tour. In March, he’ll headline Houston Rodeo, before kicking off his 2025 “Relapse Tour,” which will hit 23 dates across major markets, including Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte and more. See the complete list of tour dates below, and for more information, visit warrenzeiders.com.

WARREN ZEIDERS UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Jan. 24 - Rockefeller Music Hall - Oslo, Norway

Jan. 26 - Berns - Stockholm, Sweden

Jan. 27 - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

Jan. 29 - Docks - Hamburg, Germany

Jan. 31 - Muffathalle - Munich, Germany

Feb. 2 - Kaufleuten - Zurich, Switzerland

Feb. 3 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, Germany

Feb. 4 - Melkweg Max - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Feb. 7 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, UK

Feb. 9 - O2 Academy Glasgow - Glasgow, UK

Feb. 11 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK

Feb. 12 - O2 Academy Bristol - Bristol, UK

Feb. 14 - O2 Institute Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

Feb. 15 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK

March 15 - Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

March 27 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

March 28 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

March 29 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

April 3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

April 4 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

April 5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

April 10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

April 11 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 12 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater

April 17 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

April 18 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

April 19 - St Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 24 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

April 26 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

May 1 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

May 2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 3 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 9 - Newport, NY - MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

May 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

May 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 16 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

May 17 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

June 11 - North Lawrence, OH - The Country Fest

June 20 - Wildwood, NJ - Barefoot Country Music Fest

July 11 - Rhinelander, WI - Hodag Country Festival

