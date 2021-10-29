Warren Hue Releases New Single 'West'

19-year-old Indonesian rising rapper, singer and producer Warren Hue releases his new track "WEST" via 88rising. The track is the first single from Hue's forthcoming project Boy of the Year.

Produced by 88rising go-to production wizards Bekon & The Donuts (Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Rich Brian), "WEST" hypnotizes from the jump with a mesmerizing reel-to-reel tape loop that feels equal parts nostalgic and triumphant.

About the track, Hue says "I wrote 'WEST' based on my experiences living in Los Angeles - it's a song about my progression in my music career. It's a catchy trap groove and shouldn't be taken too seriously - it's intended to be fun. I was inspired by artists like Drake, Lil Uzi, and the 2017 hip-hop scene. The process was just what came naturally to me."

In less than a year, Warren Hue has grown from hometown hero to international sensation - featuring prominently in Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack, the pages of The New York Times, and in brand endorsements from Samsung and Microsoft. "WEST" is Warren's victory lap - breezily reveling in his high-flying lifestyle of designer brands and West Coast parties.

Hue emerged earlier this year with his debut release with the pioneering Asian music collective 88rising, "omomo punk." Upon release the track was playlisted on Spotify's "New Music Friday" in 13 countries including the US, Indonesia and more. Additional playlisting includes Apple Music New Music Daily in 11 markets, Fresh Waves and New This Week.

In May, Hue released "Too Many Tears," the lead single from collaboration album Head in the Clouds that features 88rising artists and more. The release was accompanied by the launch of TOOMANYTEARS.AI, where 88rising and Microsoft partnered to develop an audio-visual experience using AI to analyze video of the skyline of the San Gabriel Valley and remix stems from the track.

