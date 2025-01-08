War Share Bew Song 'So' from Forthcoming 'Live In Japan 1974' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WAR have released ‘So’, the second single from their forthcoming Live In Japan 1974 LP, marking the first live album in 50 years to feature all seven original band members.

‘So’ has long been considered a hidden gem within WAR’s robust catalogue of classics, but this release allows the song to step into the spotlight, further amplified by the atmosphere of a venue packed with fans, experiencing WAR’s inaugural performances in the country.



Originally taped in the winter of 1974, these newly restored recordings span a series of live shows across Shizuoka, Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe, including this never-before-heard live rendition of ‘So’.With a Japan-exclusive CD arriving January 29th, 2025—featuring a custom obi sleeve and liner notes by local music journalists—Live In Japan 1974 will get a global release on February 7th, 2025.

The collection will be available in 2LP and 2CD sets worldwide, as well as digitally, and includes a variety of live recordings of WAR staples like ‘The Cisco Kid’, ‘The World Is a Ghetto’, and ‘All Day Music’.

The liner notes, written and edited by Cory Frye, feature an in-depth interview with founding band member Lonnie Jordan and WAR’s longtime producer Jerry Goldstein, and also reveal the story behind the creation of yet another iconic WAR song, ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’, inspired by the band’s interactions with locals during their debut tour of Japan.

Packed with previously unheard performances and insights into a pivotal moment in the band’s history and evolution, Live in Japan 1974 offers fans a deeper understanding of WAR’s global impact and serves as a perfect sonic touchstone to begin celebrating the band’s 55th Anniversary next year. Additionally, WAR will mark the 50th Anniversary of Why Can’t We Be Friends throughout 2025.

Furthermore, the release of Live In Japan 1974 will see two nights of two-set shows at Japan’s Blue Note Tokyo on February 7th – 8th, 2025. Coinciding with the international street date, these performances will double as a celebration of the record’s release, with more details to come. Tickets will be available here.

