Walt Disco to Release Debut LP 'Unlearning'

â€‹â€‹Glasgow's premier post-punk queer sextet Walt Disco will release their debut album Unlearning this Friday, April 1 via Lucky Number. Earlier this month, they hit the stages at SXSW, taking Austin by storm. Their debut US performances dazzled fans and critics alike. Pre-order the new album here.

The gripping debut is an album of metamorphoses, a stage show in two acts. It covers flings and romances, identities and bodies and change, profound familial love, and-of course-Hollywood glamour. The album plays out like a musical, with an emotional arc and even an instrumental interlude, winkingly titled 'The Costume Change'.

While the themes of the album are universally relatable, Walt Disco's gift is in the unique experience of discovery and heartbreak between queer people. They touch on its beauty and its pitfalls and the particular comparisons those in the community tend to make between themselves and others. In Walt Disco's eyes, it's never too late to become what you might have been and there are plenty of possibilities to explore on Unlearning.

The band's biggest UK and European tour to date kicks off this week in celebration of Unlearning. The dates come after riotous appearances last year at TRNSMT Festival and Dot To Dot, as well as shows supporting Duran Duran and an incredible UK headlining tour which proved the band to be one of the most exciting new acts in the UK right now. Purchase tickets here.