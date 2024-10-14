Wallice Details Headline North American Tour Kicking Off January 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer-songwriter Wallice has announced her headlining North American tour, kicking off in January. The tour is in support of her upcoming debut album The Jester out November 15th via Dirty Hit. Kicking off in San Diego on January 25th, the 20-date tour sees Wallice bringing The Jester to life across major markets including Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, and more.

This announcement comes off the back of “Deadbeat,” her latest song released last week. It’s a powerful, violin-driven track, “Deadbeat” allows Wallice’s powerful vocals to be front and center as she reflects on someone disappointing her time and time again. Her blunt, vulnerable lyricism truly packs a punch as she laments, “Heavy is the crown that you wear so proud, wish you were proud of me.”

The song is the fourth offering from Wallice’s upcoming album The Jester and follows singles “Heaven Has To Happen,” “The Opener,” shared with the announcement of the album, and “Gut Punch Love,” released last month. “Heaven Has To Happen” is a confessional, intimate track about imposter syndrome, while “The Opener” details Wallice’s experience touring the world as an opener. Power-pop number “Gut Punch Love” further shows off her storytelling prowess, chronicling the story of Wallice’s mother searching for her missing fiancé in Japan. These tracks have given listeners an early look into the confessional songwriting and impressive instrumentations that listeners can expect from Wallice’s debut record.

Artist presale begins tomorrow, October 15th, at 10am local time. Spotify presale begins at 10am local time on October 16th, and general onsale kicks off October 18th at 10am local. Fans can purchase tickets HERE, and a full list of dates can be found below.

WALLICE TOUR DATES

January 25 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego

January 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

January 28 - Austin, TX - Parish

January 29 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

January 31 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Altar

February 1 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

February 2 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

February 4 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

February 5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

February 6 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

February 8 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground

February 9 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

February 10 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

February 13 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

February 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

February 15 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

February 16 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

February 18 - Portland, OR - The Old Church

February 20 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

February 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Photo Credit: Monika Oliver

Comments