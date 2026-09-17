Wakelee Shares 'Statue' From Upcoming LP Under Construction Forever

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Brooklyn's WAKELEE have shared 'Statue,' the latest glimpse at their upcoming LP, UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOREVER. It joins last month's release of 'Joyce Kilmer Service Area' in documenting the impacts of familial strain, but it expands beyond just feeling exhausted by it to the moment empathy hits its limit. Small details carry the weight throughout under construction forever, and on 'Statue,' it's shared back pain, a wedding, and forgotten passwords.

WAKELEE didn't go into the writing of their new album expecting to come out with the defining statement of their career. Somewhere between piecemeal writing sessions, retreats to the Catskills, and learning to trust their instincts, they made the sort of emotionally-expansive and experimental record that most bands spend their entire careers trying to write.

Through lived-in songs, stadium-ready swells, atmospheric arrangements, and an affinity for the everyday details that can set a scene, UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOREVER documents a band accepting that they may never be anything more than a work in progress. Sonically, under construction forever pulls from a myriad of influences like Jimmy Eat World, The Hotelier, PUP, Hotline TNT, This Is Lorelei, oso oso, Modest Mouse, Wilco, Momma, and even Aphex Twin to create something refreshingly unconcerned with genre orthodoxy. It's indie rock without the snobbery, emo without the tropes, alternative without the nostalgia bait.

Guided by longtime collaborator Zach Aumueller with additional production from Hot Mulligan guitarist Chris Freeman, under construction forever is out October 9 via Wax Bodega and available to pre-order now.

Tracklist

Sundial

Yes It Does

Joyce Kilmer Service Area

Decision Tree

See It Now

Box Fan

Statue

I Will Get Out of Your Way

080808

Open Ended

Glitterbox

Founded in 2019 by identical twin brothers Alex and David Bulmer, alongside bassist Elliot Shiang, wakelee spent their early years derailed by the COVID pandemic, nonetheless scraping together local shows and DIY tours while slowly finding their identity as a band. Their self-titled debut arrived in 2023, a collection Alex now calls 'scrappy' but still, captured the trio's raw potential and laid the groundwork for everything that followed. 2024's 'Criminal' and later, their 2025 Doghouse EP brought their musical vision into clearer focus: rather than chase intricate arrangements, the trio started prioritizing songs that felt immediate and lived-in.

That spirit runs into under construction forever, blending indie rock, emo, and alternative into something proudly its own. Its self-awareness is the product of years spent questioning, recalibrating and trying again. wakelee approach these songs with a sense of maturity and patience that feels increasingly rare in a modern world that prioritizes overnight success over a steady, gradual grind.

Two album release shows have been announced: October 23 at Greatest Hits Record Store in Media, PA, and October 24 at ERF Gallery in Brooklyn, NY.

The band will also tour this fall with Hot Mulligan, One Step Closer, and Riley.

Tour Dates

October 30 - London, ON - London Music Hall

October 31 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

November 1 - Ottawa, ON - History

November 3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

November 4 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

November 6 - Providence, RI - The Strand

November 7 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

November 9 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

November 10 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

November 11 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

November 13 - Miami, FL - Miami Beach Bandshell

November 14 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

November 15 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour

November 17 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre

November 19 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

November 20 - Nashville, TN - The Truth

Photo Credit: Gabe Drechsler



Photo Credit: Gabe Drechsler

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 12 Hrs 27 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link