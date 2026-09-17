Wakelee Shares 'Statue' From Upcoming LP Under Construction Forever
The band will tour this fall with Hot Mulligan, One Step Closer, and Riley.
Brooklyn's WAKELEE have shared 'Statue,' the latest glimpse at their upcoming LP, UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOREVER. It joins last month's release of 'Joyce Kilmer Service Area' in documenting the impacts of familial strain, but it expands beyond just feeling exhausted by it to the moment empathy hits its limit. Small details carry the weight throughout under construction forever, and on 'Statue,' it's shared back pain, a wedding, and forgotten passwords.
WAKELEE didn't go into the writing of their new album expecting to come out with the defining statement of their career. Somewhere between piecemeal writing sessions, retreats to the Catskills, and learning to trust their instincts, they made the sort of emotionally-expansive and experimental record that most bands spend their entire careers trying to write.
Through lived-in songs, stadium-ready swells, atmospheric arrangements, and an affinity for the everyday details that can set a scene, UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOREVER documents a band accepting that they may never be anything more than a work in progress. Sonically, under construction forever pulls from a myriad of influences like Jimmy Eat World, The Hotelier, PUP, Hotline TNT, This Is Lorelei, oso oso, Modest Mouse, Wilco, Momma, and even Aphex Twin to create something refreshingly unconcerned with genre orthodoxy. It's indie rock without the snobbery, emo without the tropes, alternative without the nostalgia bait.
Guided by longtime collaborator Zach Aumueller with additional production from Hot Mulligan guitarist Chris Freeman, under construction forever is out October 9 via Wax Bodega and available to pre-order now.
Tracklist
Sundial
Yes It Does
Joyce Kilmer Service Area
Decision Tree
See It Now
Box Fan
Statue
I Will Get Out of Your Way
080808
Open Ended
Glitterbox
Founded in 2019 by identical twin brothers Alex and David Bulmer, alongside bassist Elliot Shiang, wakelee spent their early years derailed by the COVID pandemic, nonetheless scraping together local shows and DIY tours while slowly finding their identity as a band. Their self-titled debut arrived in 2023, a collection Alex now calls 'scrappy' but still, captured the trio's raw potential and laid the groundwork for everything that followed. 2024's 'Criminal' and later, their 2025 Doghouse EP brought their musical vision into clearer focus: rather than chase intricate arrangements, the trio started prioritizing songs that felt immediate and lived-in.
That spirit runs into under construction forever, blending indie rock, emo, and alternative into something proudly its own. Its self-awareness is the product of years spent questioning, recalibrating and trying again. wakelee approach these songs with a sense of maturity and patience that feels increasingly rare in a modern world that prioritizes overnight success over a steady, gradual grind.
Two album release shows have been announced: October 23 at Greatest Hits Record Store in Media, PA, and October 24 at ERF Gallery in Brooklyn, NY.
The band will also tour this fall with Hot Mulligan, One Step Closer, and Riley.
Tour Dates
October 30 - London, ON - London Music Hall
October 31 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
November 1 - Ottawa, ON - History
November 3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
November 4 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
November 6 - Providence, RI - The Strand
November 7 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
November 9 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall
November 10 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
November 11 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
November 13 - Miami, FL - Miami Beach Bandshell
November 14 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
November 15 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour
November 17 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre
November 19 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
November 20 - Nashville, TN - The Truth
Photo Credit: Gabe Drechsler
Photo Credit: Gabe Drechsler
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