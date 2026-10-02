Wade Bowen to Launch Way Out West Tour 2027 in February

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Texas singer-songwriter Wade Bowen is returning to the West Coast for his Way Out West Tour in support of his newly released 11th studio album, The Version Of Me You Get. The seven-date, full-band tour will bring the acclaimed Red Dirt artist to markets across Arizona and California, including Los Angeles, Tucson, Sacramento, Flagstaff, Mesa, Solana Beach, and Morro Bay in February 2027. Tickets are now available at wadebowen.com.

Produced by longtime friend and collaborator Sean McConnell, The Version Of Me You Get was originally recorded in 2020 after one of Bowen's hardest chapters in life. He had recently lost his nephew and experienced vocal problems that forced him to stop performing temporarily. The songwriting that resulted was raw, unpolished, and filled with grit and hints of rock and blues. Bowen ultimately decided against releasing the finished album as he didn't think the timing was right. During a recent period of professional upheaval and self reflection, he revisited the record, which allowed the lyrics to resonate with a new profound meaning. McConnell remixed the songs and they both realized the album's time had arrived. The album's introductory single 'Rain' marked the singer-songwriter's 37th #1 hit at Texas Radio, further solidifying his place in Red Dirt music.

Bowen is currently on the road for his The Version Of Me You Get Tour and will join fellow Texas country artist Koe Wetzel for select dates in October.

Tour Dates

Saturday, October 3 - Another 48 Hours - Atoka, OK

Thursday, October 8 - Crazy Water Festival - Mineral Wells, TX

Friday, October 9 - The Backyard at The Lumberyard - Canyon, TX

Saturday, October 17 - Go Rodeo Roundup - San Antonio, TX

Thursday, October 22 - Friday, October 23 - Courville's - Beaumont, TX

Saturday, October 24 - The Rook - McKinney, TX

Wednesday, October 28 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO **w/ Koe Wetzel

Friday, October 30 - Cook's Garage - Lubbock, TX **w/ Koe Wetzel

Saturday, November 14 - Cooper's BBQ - Christoval, TX

Friday, November 20 - Coupland Dancehall - Coupland, TX

Saturday, November 21 - Billy Bob's Texas - Fort Worth, TX

Friday, December 4 - Rowdy's Dance Hall - Spring, TX

Saturday, December 5 - Cargo TX - Longview, TX

Friday, December 11 - Brewster Street Ice House - Corpus Christi, TX

Tuesday, January 5 - Saturday, January 10 - The MusicFest - Steamboat Springs, CO

Tuesday, January 12 - Main Street Crossing - Tomball, TX

Wednesday, January 13 - Main Street Crossing - Tomball, TX

Thursday, January 14 - Main Street Crossing - Tomball, TX

Tuesday, January 26 - Saturday, January 30 - Mile 0 Fest - Key West, FL

Thursday, February 11 - Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff, AZ **Way Out West Tour

Friday, February 12 - Denim & Diamonds - Mesa, AZ **Way Out West Tour

Saturday, February 13 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ **Way Out West Tour

Wednesday, February 17 - Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA **Way Out West Tour

Thursday, February 18 - Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA **Way Out West Tour

Friday, February 19 - The Siren - Morro Bay, CA **Way Out West Tour

Saturday, February 20 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA **Way Out West Tour

To stay up-to-date on Bowen's current and upcoming projects, visit wadebowen.com and follow him on Instagram @wadebowen and Facebook.

About Wade Bowen

Two decades and more than 4,000 shows into his career, Wade Bowen is one of the most respected voices in Texas country and Red Dirt music. A contemporary of artists like Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, and Casey Donahew, Bowen has helped shape the modern Texas music landscape while continuing to carry it forward. In 2025, he earned five Texas Regional Radio Music (T3R) Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year for the third consecutive year.

Bowen is having a landmark 2026, as he will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lost Hotel with a deluxe release of his career-defining album in November, and released his 11th studio album, The Version of Me You Get, on September 25. 'Overall, sonically, I think this record is a change of pace. I think it's rootsy. It has some grit and rock edges to it,' Bowen says of the record, which may be his most revealing statement yet in a career built around honesty. With eleven studio albums, multiple live records, and 37 #1 Texas radio songs, Bowen continues to evolve while staying grounded in Texas roots. Performing more than 200 shows annually with his band, Bowen remains committed to building his career the same way he always has; through standout songs, a powerful live show, and the kind of staying power that only comes from years on the stage.

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